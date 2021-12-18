National Family Literacy Month celebrated

Alvin Pressley, superintendent of the Newberry County School District, was the guest speaker for Newberry Family Literacy’s “Donuts for Dads,” which was held in honor of National Family Literacy Month. Courtesy photo

NEWBERRY — National Family Literacy Month is celebrated during the month of November, and was done so here in Newberry County.

This month-long celebration emphasizes the work literacy programs do to empower families and create a foundation for children’s learning experiences.

The Newberry Family Literacy team acts as mentors to assist parents in their role as their child’s first and most important teacher. Certified parent educators and team members encourage and model strategies to enhance development of the child’s social, emotional, physical and cognitive skills.

“The Newberry Family Literacy team provides individualized age-appropriate strategies and books to meet the needs of each child in the program, as well as parent-initiated and child-initiated activities to support development of those relationships and increase the motivation to learn for both parent and child,” said Program Coordinator Emily R. Crump-Saddler.

During the month, Newberry Family Literacy hosted, “Donuts with Dads/Father Figures” on November 2 to celebrate the benefits and positive outcomes that come from fathers/father figures being actively involved in their child’s growth/development.

Alvin Pressley, superintendent of the Newberry County School District, first read to the Bright Beginnings Child Development Center class, and also served as the guest speaker for the event.

“Muffins with Moms/Mother Figures” was held on November 9 to honor the mothers in the program, who help enrich their children’s development by being actively involved in the learning process inside the classroom and the home. Crump-Saddler was the guest speaker for the program.

At these events, parents were invited to share their thoughts about what family literacy meant to them personally and as a parent.

Some parents were grateful for the assistance the program provided in building them up as a parent, as stated by Tursanee Chaplin, “I am so glad that I joined the Newberry Literacy Program, because they helped me to grow and build up myself as a new parent and a person.”

“Family Literacy has helped us as a family to improve our parenting, reading and writing skills while also providing an education for our daughters,” said Tammy and Chris Simpson.

“Bonding time for my children and myself, as well as a chance to teach them something new, from a new word to learning the name of a new object,” said Esveydi Lopez.

“Family Literacy has taught me that I am my child’s first teacher and it is my responsibility to teach him. I will always be thankful for the many new tips and advice that I have received and learned,” said Jade Luna.

Other parents spoke of how the program has not only benefited them as parents, but also how their children’s development had blossomed from their involvement in the program, as well.

“The more books I read to my daughter, the more she knows and understands more about what the book is about. I’ve learned it’s good to ask the child questions while they are reading through the pages, just to see if they are understanding and comprehending well,” Doris Plummer said.

“Children attending the Family Literacy Program benefit from learning to read and write,” said Victor Morales.

“Learning to love to read starts at an early age and often starts at home if families make the effort to encourage, support and engage all aspects of literacy in their homes. Children and family members will enjoy reading and writing together for the rest of their lives,” said Rudean Harris.

Family Literacy not only effects parent and child development, but family development as well — as stated by Teresa Rutherford.

“Family Literacy helps me read information and understand more things that I wasn’t aware of and has encouraged me to read to my grandchildren every day,” she said.

The Newberry Family Literacy Program strives to continue to make an impact on these families’ lives in and around the community.

The Family Literacy team hopes that parents will continue to celebrate Family Literacy throughout the entire year.