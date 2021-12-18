ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, SC

National Family Literacy Month celebrated

By Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=433FBH_0dQcicjm00
Alvin Pressley, superintendent of the Newberry County School District, was the guest speaker for Newberry Family Literacy’s “Donuts for Dads,” which was held in honor of National Family Literacy Month. Courtesy photo

NEWBERRY — National Family Literacy Month is celebrated during the month of November, and was done so here in Newberry County.

This month-long celebration emphasizes the work literacy programs do to empower families and create a foundation for children’s learning experiences.

The Newberry Family Literacy team acts as mentors to assist parents in their role as their child’s first and most important teacher. Certified parent educators and team members encourage and model strategies to enhance development of the child’s social, emotional, physical and cognitive skills.

“The Newberry Family Literacy team provides individualized age-appropriate strategies and books to meet the needs of each child in the program, as well as parent-initiated and child-initiated activities to support development of those relationships and increase the motivation to learn for both parent and child,” said Program Coordinator Emily R. Crump-Saddler.

During the month, Newberry Family Literacy hosted, “Donuts with Dads/Father Figures” on November 2 to celebrate the benefits and positive outcomes that come from fathers/father figures being actively involved in their child’s growth/development.

Alvin Pressley, superintendent of the Newberry County School District, first read to the Bright Beginnings Child Development Center class, and also served as the guest speaker for the event.

“Muffins with Moms/Mother Figures” was held on November 9 to honor the mothers in the program, who help enrich their children’s development by being actively involved in the learning process inside the classroom and the home. Crump-Saddler was the guest speaker for the program.

At these events, parents were invited to share their thoughts about what family literacy meant to them personally and as a parent.

Some parents were grateful for the assistance the program provided in building them up as a parent, as stated by Tursanee Chaplin, “I am so glad that I joined the Newberry Literacy Program, because they helped me to grow and build up myself as a new parent and a person.”

“Family Literacy has helped us as a family to improve our parenting, reading and writing skills while also providing an education for our daughters,” said Tammy and Chris Simpson.

“Bonding time for my children and myself, as well as a chance to teach them something new, from a new word to learning the name of a new object,” said Esveydi Lopez.

“Family Literacy has taught me that I am my child’s first teacher and it is my responsibility to teach him. I will always be thankful for the many new tips and advice that I have received and learned,” said Jade Luna.

Other parents spoke of how the program has not only benefited them as parents, but also how their children’s development had blossomed from their involvement in the program, as well.

“The more books I read to my daughter, the more she knows and understands more about what the book is about. I’ve learned it’s good to ask the child questions while they are reading through the pages, just to see if they are understanding and comprehending well,” Doris Plummer said.

“Children attending the Family Literacy Program benefit from learning to read and write,” said Victor Morales.

“Learning to love to read starts at an early age and often starts at home if families make the effort to encourage, support and engage all aspects of literacy in their homes. Children and family members will enjoy reading and writing together for the rest of their lives,” said Rudean Harris.

Family Literacy not only effects parent and child development, but family development as well — as stated by Teresa Rutherford.

“Family Literacy helps me read information and understand more things that I wasn’t aware of and has encouraged me to read to my grandchildren every day,” she said.

The Newberry Family Literacy Program strives to continue to make an impact on these families’ lives in and around the community.

The Family Literacy team hopes that parents will continue to celebrate Family Literacy throughout the entire year.

Comments / 0

Related
Newberry Observer

MCHS/MCMS Beta Clubs give back

PROSPERITY — The Beta Clubs at Mid-Carolina High School and Middle School recently worked together to collect items and make bags for people in need. This project by the clubs was a student led initiative and was the idea of the officers and planned by them, according to Jennifer Frick, MCHS Beta Club sponsor. She said they collected items and made bags for Newberry Oncology, J.F. Hawkins, Springfield Place and White Oak.
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Newberry HS teacher awarded donation

NEWBERRY — As part of the annual Limeades for Learning Fall Voting Campaign, SONIC® Drive-In, in partnership with education nonprofit DonorsChoose, donated $1 million to public school teacher projects that received the most votes from fans across the country. During a span of four weeks, supporters voted for their favorite...
NEWBERRY, SC
signalscv.com

SCV library literacy festival a hit with families

The Santa Clarita Public Library held its 14th annual Family Literacy Festival at the Old Town Newhall Library branch on Saturday with “Adventure Awaits” as this year’s theme. The free event occurred after last year’s festival was canceled because of COVID-19 disruptions. According to Senior Librarian Zoraida Martinez, the event...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
jmu.edu

Building Family Literacy Capacity: La Capacidad de Lectura Familiar

Building Family Literacy Capacity: La Capacidad de Lectura Familiar. Dr. Ruthie Bosch and Dr. Laura Desportes have spent the last few years developing partnerships that positively influence families living in mobile home communities in Harrisonburg and surrounding areas. Since 2007, their community project inspires growth for the future and has grown tremendously, now including Harrisonburg City Public Schools (HCPS) and On the Road Collaborative.
HARRISONBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newberry, SC
County
Newberry County, SC
Newberry County, SC
Society
forthoodsentinel.com

Family Team Building celebrates birthday

On Dec. 16, 1998, Army Chief of Staff General Dennis Reimer and Sergeant Major of the Army Richard Kidd, signed a proclamation declaring December 16 as Army Family Team Building, or AFTB Day. Army Community Services’ AFTB is a family training and readiness program that provides participants with a better...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Taos News

Meditation brings joy and kindness to family celebrations

It’s the winter holiday season. Whichever holiday your family celebrates: Hanukkah, Las Posadas, Christmas, Kwanzaa, Winter Solstice, Eid-al-Adha—may it be a joyous time of year! We hear and sing songs about bringing back the light, happiness and merriment and since mindfulness is the practice of paying attention, on purpose to the present moment and without judgment, this is a great time of year to focus on joy and kindness. Loving-kindness meditation is a practice that involves cultivating feelings of kindness with ourselves and others.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reading And Writing#Program
fox42kptm.com

Need something to do over Christmas break? Join in Spiritual Literacy Month

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Spiritual Literacy Month is celebrated every December, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. The month-long celebration focuses on getting people to read and learn about spirituality, faith, and religion. Spirituality and religion are not the same thing. In fact, religion is where everyone believes in the same thing...
CELEBRATIONS
hwchronicle.com

Jewish Families Alliance hosts monthly Shabbat dinner

The Jewish Families Alliance (JFA) hosted its third teen Friday night Shabbat dinner Dec. 10. In addition to Shabbat dinners, JFA hosts a variety of other events to provide Jewish students and families with a community that allows them to connect with Jewish heritage and culture as well as with each other, according to JFA co-leader Gabe Glassman ’22.
RELIGION
KTLA.com

National Month of Giving with the Hollywood Chamber Community Foundation

December is National Month of Giving. This morning, we recognized the work of our partners at the Hollywood Chamber Community Foundation and a few of the local charities they support. To give back this holiday season, you can visit the foundation’s website. For more information on the local charities...
CHARITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
cbslocal.com

Olney Charter High School Senior Dies Of COVID-19 Complications

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia high school community is mourning the death of a student. Seventeen-year-old Alayna Thach has died from COVID, according to a GoFundMe page. She was a senior at Olney Charter High School. The Philadelphia Health Department issued a statement sending condolences to the child’s family...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
montanadailygazette.com

Jr. High Student Dies-Kalispell Middle School-Prescription Drug Overdose

A middle school student passed away on Saturday, December 18th, via a prescription drug overdose. The student attended Kalispell Middle School in Kalispell, MT. It is unclear at this time if the prescription drug(s) were the student’s or belonged to another person. Families and students who attend Flathead Middle...
KALISPELL, MT
Newberry Observer

Price named ABWA Woman of the Year

NEWBERRY — The Women Connecting Women Chapter of American Business Women’s Association (ABWA) named Davida Caldwell Price as 2021-22 Woman of the Year. The organization honors an outstanding woman annually for achieving excellence in career, education, local chapter involvement and community action. The recipient represents the local organization in a national spotlight among other members of ABWA.
NEWBERRY, SC
stilwelldemocrat.com

Zion Elementary celebrates Students of the Month

Zion Elementary School is celebrating Students of the Month and shares photos of the youth for everyone to join in the fun. At the preschool level there are six students, from left, they are: Karli Price, Alice Ea, Isabella Cude, Miah Stephenson, Raegan Ogden and Abbigail Buske. For the Elementary grades, there are eight youth being honored, from left, they are: Adriana Oliva, Talin Smith, Joda Foster, Shadow Still, Ayiana Scott, Sawyer Crittenden, Annabelle Ford and Emersyn Watkins. And at the Middle School grades, four students are recognized, from left, they are: Luke Isaacs, Karlee Ingram, Aubrey Beaver and Cadence Ross.
LIFESTYLE
Newberry Observer

Following up on Giving Tuesday

NEWBERRY — Last Tuesday (Nov. 30) was Giving Tuesday, a day for people to contribute to local nonprofits as a National Day of Giving. In an article discussing Giving Tuesday, five local nonprofits were highlighted as potential places to give. Here is how each of those organizations did on Giving Tuesday, in part, thanks to the generosity of you.
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Newberry Observer

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

Newberry Observer

 https://www.newberryobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy