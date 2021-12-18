ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faded All Black XMas

skiddle.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article9:00pm til 3:00am (last entry 11:30pm) Christmas but with a twist, we're fusing our annual Christmas party...

www.skiddle.com

Comments / 0

skiddle.com

16 -18 Xmas Party

After nearly 2 years without a 16-18 party we are back with a bang for a xmas special! Are you ready ?. Fewer than 3% of tickets left for this event on Skiddle! Buy now to avoid disappointment. 16 -18 Xmas Special at Berties Nightclub. Friday 10th December. Line Up...
skiddle.com

Reeces Memorial- The Great Gatsby Party

This event occurred in December 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Please join us for a night celebrating Reece. 18:30pm prompt arrival you don’t want to miss a thing!. 3 course fine dining experience (Menu choices will be emailed out 3 weeks prior...
blavity.com

Walmart Apologizes After Black Mom Noticed Price Difference Between White And Black Dolls

Walmart has apologized to a Black mom in Kentucky after she said Black dolls were priced much higher than white ones. Asheria Brown of Florence, Kentucky, called out the national retailer after her oldest daughter went searching for a Kid Connection Doll set, WCPO Cincinnati reports. Because Brown wanted her daughter to have more exposure to dolls with their heritage, she sought out the same set with Black dolls and noticed a price difference.
POPSUGAR

Beyoncé, Rumi, and Blue Ivy Wear Matching Outfits in New Halls of Ivy Photos

Excuse me while I double-check my glasses prescription, because Beyoncé's new Ivy Park photos have me seeing triple. On Thursday, the mom of three released photos of herself posing with her daughters, 9-year-old Blue Ivy Carter and 4-year-old Rumi Carter, to promote the release of Halls of Ivy, her latest Adidas collaboration. Dressed in matching black and white herringbone leggings and sports bras, the trio served up some unforgettable style moments. See: Blue looking like a professional-soccer-player-turned-model in the background and future CEO Rumi making a call on her pink cell phone in the second shot.
PopSugar

Lori Harvey Was Serving Up the Main Course at Dinner in This Mugler Dress

All due respect to the chef at Carbone in Miami, but Lori Harvey was serving up the main course on Tuesday night when she showed up for dinner in a sheer Mugler dress covered in perfectly-placed cut-outs. As the chilled oysters and creamy pasta graced the center of the table, Lori sat looking like $1,000 bucks ($1,131, to be precise) in the scoop-neck ensemble, covered in a wave-like star print that accentuated her curves and led our eyes straight to the massive cut-out on her back.
Footwear News

Britney Spears Models Two Holiday Party White Mini Dresses With Pointy Black Pumps

Britanny Spears made a case for white mini dresses as a holiday season staple in her latest Instagram post. The hitmaker sported two different white dress silhouettes in the video. She posed on a balcony in her house first with a view of her decorated Christmas tree. The first look was a long-sleeved sparkly frock that featured standout sequins. At the click of her fingers, the “Toxic” singer changed into a different ensemble. The second silhouette featured dramatic puffed-up shoulders that led into translucent sleeves and an opaque cuff. The dress also featured a plunging neckline and a large solid floral...
Insider

Well-off parents are fighting over secondhand Christmas gifts and flipping them for extra cash amid the supply-chain crunch

IStock; Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images; Rebecca Zisser/Insider. Supply-chain issues have limited stocks of hot Christmas toys, leading well-off parents to buy used. One parent paid nearly four times the retail price for a secondhand version of a hard-to-find toy. A few parents are taking advantage, flipping toys on Facebook Marketplace for...
NewsBreak
Society
Ok Magazine

Hilary Duff Shows Some Skin In New Campaign With Clothing Brand Smash + Tess, Featuring Their Festive Tinsel Romper — Shop The Collab Now

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission. Article continues below advertisement. One of our favorite actresses, Hilary Duff, has teamed up with comfort-based clothing brand Smash + Tess to...
Well+Good

21 Winter Dresses That Go With Tights, Boots, and Sneakers—Because Nobody Wants To Freeze at the Holiday Party

Most of us can agree that winter is for bulky sweaters and fleece-lined everything (like these fleece-lined leggings we love so). But there are a few occasions during the cold months that may call for a winter dress (a holiday party, family gathering, special date night out, or just feeling glam on your couch—because why not), and it can be tricky finding one that's comfortable and either long, or goes well with some warm tights. Luckily, there's a wide variety of flow-y and/or tights-compatible dresses that are cold weather-approved that you can wear until the sunshine decides to reemerge (and you're counting down the days just like we are, we know).
The Independent

Nightmare AirBnB that allegedly promised NYC skyline view is actually a room at the back of a restaurant

One Tiktoker has uploaded videos of her recent bizarre Airbnb stay, which includes staying in a room with views onto a restaurant's dining floor.With the viral video, uploaded on Monday, Desiree Baker (@desireerosebaker) writes: “How is this legal you literally cannot make this up, I can open the window and touch their table,” she said as she filmed footage of her room being right against a dining table with two patrons enjoying dinner. Ms Baker shows the photos of the room she allegedly booked on the hosting platform, which includes a simple white-painted room with a wooden headboard above the...
SPY

Gifting on a Budget: The Best $5 Christmas Gifts for Everyone on Your List

You’ve only got a few days left to shop the best Christmas gifts of the year, and make sure everyone on your list has something great under the tree. Most shipping deadlines have passed, but you can still get great gifts from retailers that specialize in fast, expedited shipping like Amazon. As always, we’re here to help you with any and all things gift giving, from nabbing that must-have tech gift of the year to finding the perfect gift for your dad. Sometimes, however, the perfect gift is expensive, especially if you’re looking for that “perfect” gift for everyone on your list....
The Guardian

My aunt invited everyone to a family Christmas party the day after mine. Is she being toxic?

I sent a mass invitation for our family Christmas party for Christmas Day. The next day my aunt invited everyone over to her house for our family Christmas party, the day after Christmas. I cannot find one person outside my family that thinks that wasn’t completely rude. I see this as toxic behaviour on her part and support of bad behaviour from the rest of the crew. I took a week to get some perspective and see if others thought I was being oversensitive.
ETOnline.com

The Hottest Toys at Walmart 2021: Order Today to Get Gifts in Time for Christmas

If you're currently shopping for last-minute Christmas gifts, Walmart is here to help! Today is your last chance to order holiday gifts at Walmart to get them delivered by Dec. 25 with ground shipping. The retailer released its 2021 Top-Rated by Kids Toy List -- a list curated by a panel of actual kids, ages 2-12, that will hopefully toss adults everywhere a much-needed lifeline when it comes to shopping for presents this year.
Footwear News

Nicky Hilton Is Pretty in Pink in Babydoll Dress and 6-Inch Platforms at Z100’s iHeart Radio Jingle Ball

Nicky Hilton elevated a festive dress—literally—while attending the Z100’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. The French Sole collab partner donned a feminine dress by Valentino while posing on the red carpet. The deep pink babydoll style featured a flared miniskirt and long sleeves. It also featured a row of embellished bows on its bodice, adding a touch of holiday glamour to her look. Hilton gave her outfit additional classic vintage vibes with black tights and a black hair bow. Her look was complete with diamond stud earrings. When it came to shoes, Hilton opted for another...
Upworthy

Applebee's server calls out customer who left low tip because holidays were 'rough,' sparks debate

A server at an Applebee's restaurant posted an image of a bill showing a low tip, sparking debate on the issue. The holidays are a tough time for workers who are often overwhelmed by the rush and a majority of them are paid starvation wages. On the back of the financial crisis on account of the pandemic, everyone's having a tough time and one customer said they could only afford a smaller tip as the holidays had been rough. The alleged server wasn't impressed and posted the image of the bill, which also contained a scrawled note reading: "You [were] great. Holidays are just rough right now," reported Comicsands.
Footwear News

Saweetie Is Holiday-Chic in Chanel Snowflake Crop Top, Leggings and Mary Jane Pumps for iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball

Saweetie makes a jumpsuit look so fashion-forward when the “Icy Chain” rapper was spotted while arriving at the iHeartRadio Q102 Jingle Ball in Washington, D.C., yesterday evening. Ensemble-wise, Saweetie opted for a blue Chanel jumpsuit that featured ombre blue and white snowflakes. She accessorized the outfit with a small blue and black Chanel bag and a series of chunky and shiny necklaces, including a Chanel choker. When it came down to footwear, Saweetie slipped on a pair of matching blue Mary Jane pumps that incorporated a strap across the foot and a blingy buckle. Saweetie is known for having an edgy and trendy...
