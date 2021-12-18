ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

NPD holds annual ‘Cookies with Santa’ event for Hispanic outreach

By Aesia Toliver
 4 days ago

Norfolk, Va. (WAVY)— Hundreds of children in Norfolk got a big Christmas surprise Saturday afternoon.

It was all a part of the Norfolk Police Department’s annual Hispanic Outreach Initiative, “Cookies with Santa”. The event was made possible with their partners, Norfolk Parks and Rec, Osanna Radio, and La Selecta Radio.

It was held at the East Ocean View Community Center. Not only did each child get snacks and get to pick out a toy–but they also got to see Santa!

Corporal Juvenal Valdez says this event helps build trust between Hampton Road’s Hispanic Community and the Police Department.

“This is another way, us telling them we’re friendly, we’re here to help so whatever they need they can come and ask. They can dial 911 the emergency number, call me, but this is to keep building that trust, and keep building that bridge so they will not be afraid to call the police,” said Valdez.

Valdez says they plan to keep the tradition going and make it bigger every year.

