SpaceX launches 52 Starlink satellites from California base

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA SpaceX rocket carried 52 Starlink internet satellites into orbit from California early Saturday. The two-stage Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from coastal Vandenberg Space Force Base at 4:41 a.m. and arced over the...

Webb telescope launch again pushed back

The launch of the James Webb Space Telescope, which astronomers hope will herald a new era of discovery, was again pushed back Tuesday until at least Christmas Day due to "adverse weather conditions" at the launch site in French Guiana, NASA said. It was the third time that the Webb telescope launch has been delayed, each time due to minor issues.
ESA to pick up as Webb phones home

The James Webb Space Telescope has been almost 30 years in the making, a collaborative endeavor between ESA, NASA and the Canadian Space Agency to shed light on our cosmic origins. Webb is due to launch on an Ariane 5 rocket from Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana, at the earliest...
Scientists demonstrate a novel rocket for deep-space exploration

The growing interest in deep-space exploration has sparked the need for powerful long-lived rocket systems to drive spacecraft through the cosmos. Scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) have now developed a tiny modified version of a plasma-based propulsion system called a Hall thruster that both increases the lifetime of the rocket and produces high power.
Japanese space tourists return to Earth after 12 days on ISS

A Japanese billionaire returned to Earth Monday, after 12 days on the International Space Station where he made videos about performing mundane tasks including brushing teeth and going to the bathroom. Online fashion tycoon Yusaku Maezawa and his assistant Yozo Hirano parachuted onto Kazakhstan's steppe at around the expected landing time of 0313 GMT Monday, along with Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin. Footage from the landing site, around 150 kilometres (90 miles) southeast of the central Kazakhstan town of Zhezkazgan, showed the trio smiling after being helped out of the Soyuz descent module and into evacuation vehicles in freezing, foggy conditions. "The crew is feeling good," Russia's space agency Roscosmos said.
Here's How NASA's Psyche Will Unlock the Secrets of a Tiny Alien World

NASA’s probe knows where it’s going, but it has no idea what it’s going to find. That’s the crux of the challenge for Psyche, a spacecraft slated to blast off in 2022. Its target? An asteroid of the same name. Called "16 Psyche," it's one of the 1.1 million to 1.9 million large asteroids we know are in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. But information about 16 Psyche is scant. Scientists know it’s shaped like a potato, and the light that reflects off its surface suggests the asteroid is “unusually rich in metal,” according to a recent press release from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.
High wind postpones launch of NASA's newest space telescope

Dangerously high wind will keep NASA’s newest space telescope on the ground for at least an extra day, with the launch now targeted for Saturday — Christmas Day — at the earliest.NASA announced the latest delay Tuesday. Upper-level high wind could force a rocket off-course or even damage or destroy it.The James Webb Space Telescope will soar from French Guiana on South America’s northeastern coast, aboard a European Ariane rocket. Launch managers will meet again Wednesday to assess the weather. The $10 billion infrared observatory is considered the successor to the Hubble Space Telescope, in orbit since 1990.During a...
SpaceX’s towering Starship aims to get humans to Mars

It’s been an eventful month for Elon Musk. The world’s richest man and founder of Tesla and SpaceX was, controversially, named Time’s person of the year; became embroiled in a Twitter spat over his taxes with a politician he branded “Senator Karen” and got a bizarre new haircut after splitting with his girlfriend, the pop singer Grimes.
SpaceX launches two missions in one day, setting new record

SpaceX has made two launches within one day using its Falcon 9 rockets, setting a new record for the shortest interval yet between launches. On Saturday, December 18, the company launched its Turksat 5B mission from Cape Canaveral, carrying a satellite into orbit late in the evening. SpaceX livestreamed the...
SpaceX Falcon 9 launches Turksat 5B communications satellite

SpaceX launched a satellite called Turksat 5B into orbit for a Turkish communications company. The company’s Falcon 9 rocket took to the skies at 10:58 p.m. EST Dec. 18 (03:58 UTC Dec. 19), 2021, from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. This was the 30th Falcon 9 launch of 2021 and the second in roughly 15 hours.
SpaceX sets new Falcon 9 reuse record on unique Starlink launch

This morning, SpaceX launched its Starlink Group 4-4 mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. This was the first time SpaceX launched a booster for the eleventh time, further proving the reliability of its Falcon 9 first stage. About Starlink Group 4-4 A unique non-polar launch from the US...
