WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 3.6 magnitude earthquake was recorded in southern Utah Tuesday afternoon. The quake, with an epicenter 22 miles from Hurricane and 5 miles east of Zion National Park, happened at 3:36 p.m. Thursday. It occurred at a depth of about 12 miles.

