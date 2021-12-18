NFL, NFLPA agree to new testing protocols, give players more flexibility to attend meetings virtually

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings announced Monday that the team has activated three players from the practice squad to the active roster as COVID-19 replacements. Safety Myles Dorn, receiver Myron Mitchell and cornerback Tye Smith were elevated hours before the team’s game against the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football. It will be Mitchell’s NFL debut. Dorn and Smith have some experience on special teams this year. The Vikings currently have receiver/punt returner Dede Westbrook and receiver/special teamer Dan Chisena on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Starting wide receiver Adam Thielen is also listed as questionable with an ankle injury. More On WCCO.com: ‘It’s Going To Be Hard’: Minnesota Family Grieving The Loss Of Husband Kim Potter Trial, Dec. 20: Jury Ends First Day Of Deliberations Without Verdict ‘Countless Racially-Motivated Incidents’ Lead To High School Walkout In Cottage Grove How Reliable Are At-Home COVID Tests? Are They Covered By Insurance?

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO