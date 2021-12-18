ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

Woman shows how using viral ‘bowl method’ can give your hair amazing bouncy curls

By Emma James
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cwXQ0_0dQcgyYQ00

A TIKTOK star has revealed how she achieves her frizz-free locks after encouraging others to use her special method.

Patrizia O’Shaughnessy tried the technique for herself and noticed a huge difference in her curls.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VDaC9_0dQcgyYQ00
Patrizia O’Shaughnessy has become famous for her bowl method Credit: TikTok
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gbuqd_0dQcgyYQ00
She boasts about her curls to thousands of followers Credit: TikTok
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05GkY4_0dQcgyYQ00
She hopes that it will make a difference to other women struggling with their hair Credit: TikTok

She first tried the “Curly Girl Method” a few years ago, a guide for looking after curly hair and advises avoiding traditional shampoo.

Zia, 28, won fans over by showing them how to do her take on the method, which was created by hairstylist Lorraine Massey in 2010.

Thousands of women have been posting before and after pictures of themselves using the special method.

But Zia was struggling to achieve her perfect curls by using the method and decided to try her own spin on it.

She told the MEN: "The bowl method has helped so many people already, it’s had such a great response on TikTok.

"I had tried the curly girl method a few years ago so remembered some techniques I had researched back then, but starting again this year with my curly bestie, we were discussing methods to try for my hair as I had hit a lull in my progress.

"We talked about adding more moisture into my routine, and so therefore decided to try the bowl method. I remember seeing a few other curly creators sharing the technique.

"It works well for me as my curls, as well as many other hair types, really love moisture.

"It helps to reduce frizz, and create curl clumps (a lot of us struggle with stringy curls!) so both are big wins. It also dilutes your products a little.

"At the time when I started the bowl method I was using a curl cream that was too heavy for my hair so this really helped with that too.

"I’m now using Only Curls curl cream which is a lot lighter but it still works really well with the bowl method; it’s my favourite combination."

Dozens of users have rushed to praise the footage posted on her TikTok page, with one saying “I love it” and others claiming it has been “a life saver”.

Comments / 4

Related
whowhatwear

Fact: These Products Will Make Your Hair Grow Like Crazy, According to Reviews

For healthier hair that grows like crazy, we'll try anything, right? I mean, at least I know I will. Last year, when my hair was shedding a ton, I was reading up and trying all the supplements and haircare products in the hopes that I could stop what I thought was a descent into baldness. I have a routine down now that doesn't make my hair shedding as scary as it was, but I still have my moments. I think the cause is a mixture of stress and not getting enough vitamins and minerals (and probably some genetics thrown in).
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Products#Curly Hair#Hair Types#Tiktok
shefinds

3 Age-Defying Hairstyles Every Woman Over 45 Should Try, According To A Hair Expert

Although a good skincare and beauty routine is one of the primary pillars of an ageless complexion, how you cut and style your hair also has significant bearing on your overall appearance. Just as certain cuts may highlight fine lines and wrinkles, so too can other styles draw the eye away from these details, focusing attention on your best assets instead. Whether you’re simply looking for a flattering style at any age or have specific concerns that you hope to address with your cut, these are the three best, age-defying styles to wear for the boost of confidence you deserve–master stylist approved.
HAIR CARE
Insider

A viral TikTok showed the 'disgusting' results of a dirty hairbrush which can be a 'breeding ground' for bacteria and build-up, according to experts

A viral TikTok video by everything_tidy showed the 'disgusting' results of a dirty hairbrush. The video suggested one reason hair gets oily or greasy is due to an unclean hairbrush. Experts told Insider the correct way to clean hairbrushes and explained how dirty brushes affect the scalp. A woman's viral...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
thecut.com

Why Is Everyone on TikTok Putting on Foundation This Way?

One of the latest trends making the rounds on TikTok involves applying liquid foundation to one’s face using a hard jade roller instead of a squishy sponge or feathery makeup brush. Let’s dissect. Where did this start?. The popular foundation hack seems to have begun with creator Avonna Sunshine, who...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
shefinds

The One Haircut Every Woman Over 50 Should Be Getting—& What To Avoid

Nobody wants to fall into the trap of getting a haircut that isn’t flattering to their face shape or hair texture, and particularly as you grow older it’s natural to want a style that enhances your best features rather than drawing attention to your age. There are a number of cuts you can get that will highlight the cheekbones and mask the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, but there’s one cut that falls above the rest in terms of being naturally flattering at any age.
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
signalscv.com

Looking for amazing short haircuts? We have got the best ones for you

Short Haircuts are incredible, amazing, and attractive. Why should only men have the pleasure of having short hairs when you can too. So, it is not unethical to keep short haircuts. It’s your choice, and believe us, you can always look dashing in your short hairs. It is always seen short haircuts on celebrities and commercial or action movies. Short haircuts make you pretty, dashing, amazing and most importantly it makes you be and accepting yourself. Today, we are going to introduce you some of the best short haircuts that you must try. If you are looking for even more, short hair styles here.
HAIR CARE
latest-hairstyles.com

15 Perfect Pixie Haircuts for Women Over 70 to Pull Off

Pixie haircuts for women over 70 are short in length, offering a textured, effortless look. The layers are easy to manipulate and style to create volume if needed. “A pixie can give you a fun, stylish edge. It can be cute and messy or sleek and sophisticated,” states Lisa Watson, a stylist from Birmingham, MI.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

4 Makeup Mistakes You Should Stop Making Because They’re Aging You Instantly

A well rounded beauty routine is just as important as your skincare lineup for maintaining an ageless complexion, and how you go about applying your makeup can make all the difference in your face. Just as well applied makeup can help to mask signs of aging and smooth the skin, certain mistakes can instead draw further attention to certain areas of your face which may give away your age.
MAKEUP
In Style

People Are Calling This the "Most Powerful Age-Defying Cream" They've Ever Used — and We Have a Sale Code

Retinol alternatives are all the rage these days for providing the same unrivaled anti-aging results with minimal irritation. But you don't have to give up on the original ingredient if you don't want to: There are plenty of retinol-based formulas that cause little to no adverse reaction, especially if you're smart about application. And right now, InStyle readers can score one of the least irritating retinol formulas out there for less with an exclusive code.
SKIN CARE
MindBodyGreen

Dealing With Age Spots On Your Hands? This Luxe-Feeling Hand Cream Will Help

As we age, our skin changes. We may notice a few fine lines around our eyes or on our forehead. You may see that your cheeks don't have the same bounce they once did. The dark circles under your eyes may be more prominent and stick around longer. The epidermis on your chest and neck may appear thinner. Overall, you may see some increased irritation or sensitivity.
SKIN CARE
HuffingtonPost

Vaseline Is The Best Skin Care Product You're Probably Sleeping On

If you’re living in a place without a jar of Vaseline petroleum jelly in the bathroom cabinet, what are you doing here? And when are you heading back to your home planet?. From its invention by chemist Robert Chesebrough in 1870 to its current starring role in the K-beauty routine known as slugging (more on that in a bit), Vaseline is a product that seems perfectly designed to take the best possible care of our too, too fragile human flesh.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

3 Easy Updo Hairstyles Experts Say Make You Look Instantly Younger

Styling your hair has long been an activity for beauty overachievers, and as someone who is most often inclined to let my hair air dry, it’s not a stretch to say trying new styles is at the bottom of the list of things I enjoy. That being said, as we grow older it’s the small beauty tricks we can pull out which can make all the difference in our appearances, and fixing your hair with a flattering style can make a significant impact on making you look younger.
HAIR CARE
Real Simple

We Asked Hairstylists What They Think About the Viral Aloe Vera Hair Hack

Aloe vera is the well-known super-hydrator you've likely slathered on your face and body to help soothe sun-scorched skin—but did you know its healing benefits don't stop at sunburns and skincare? Most recently, the cooling, moisturizing plant has wowed the internet with its shine-enhancing and hair repair benefits. YouTubers...
HAIR CARE
TODAY.com

This TikTok-famous headband lets me roll out of bed with perfectly curled hair

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
HAIR CARE
In Style

Hibiscus' Anti-Aging and Skin-Firming Benefits Have Earned It the Nickname "Nature's Botox"

It is easy to get swept up looking for the latest and greatest skincare ingredients. While knowledge is power and knowing what polyglutamic acid is can only be a good thing, some of the most effective and praised ingredients have been right under your nose for years. Such is the case with hibiscus which Cynthia Franco, celebrity aesthetician, recently described to me as "nature's botox."
SKIN CARE
Byrdie

We Tried the Bristle-Free Mascara That's All Over TikTok

Mascara will always have a spot in my makeup bag. Just one swipe of the magic wand can instantly help me look more awake and boost my confidence (and sometimes even mood) in the process. While many of us probably don't apply a full face for our low-key everyday makeup looks, mascara is often the exception.
MAKEUP
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
281K+
Followers
2K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy