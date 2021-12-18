ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

What does a major incident mean?

By Thomas Herbert
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

A MAJOR incident has been declared in London by Sadiq Kahn due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

The move came as the capital's mayor became "incredibly concerned" about the surge in hospital admissions over the last 24 hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KhPE0_0dQcgxfh00
A 'major incident' has been declared in London over the spread of the Omicron variant Credit: PA

What is a major incident?

A major incident is an emergency situation in which special arrangements must be implemented by at least one of the emergency services, the NHS and the local authority, and involves large numbers of people.

City Hall defines it as as being “beyond the scope of business-as-usual operations, and is likely to involve serious harm, damage, disruption or risk to human life or welfare, essential services, the environment or national security”.

City Hall adds: “The severity of the consequences associated with a major incident are likely to constrain or complicate the ability of responders to resource and manage the incident.”

The government website states that each local council has an emergency plan covering major incidents like flooding, flu pandemics and transport accidents.

You can enter your postcode and be redirected to your council's page.

Why has London declared a major incident?

Sadiq Khan made the decision after what he called a “huge surge” in Omicron cases and a rise in hospital admissions across the capital.

The number of Covid cases in London has soared over the last seven days, with 65,525 confirmed infections.

In the last 24 hours alone, 26,418 cases have been reported.

Mr Khan said: "The surge in cases of the Omicron variant across our capital is hugely concerning, so we are once again declaring a major incident because of the threat of Covid-19 to our city.

🔵

Covid-19 live blog for the latest updates

“The Omicron variant has quickly become dominant with cases increasing rapidly and the number of patients in our hospitals with Covid-19 on the rise again.

"We are already feeling the impact across the capital and while we are still learning about this variant, it’s right that London’s key agencies work closely together to minimise the impact on our city, including helping to protect the vital vaccination programme."

No new measures have so far been introduced.

Khan has urged Londoners to get jabbed if they haven't already.

"We know that the vaccine offer our best defence against the virus,” he said.

“There are now more clinics in London delivering vaccines than at any point during the pandemic.

"I urge all Londoners to book their appointment or to go to one of the many walk-in centres across the capital as soon as you can."

Cases of Covid reached their highest daily total for a second day in a row on December 17, with another 93,000 infections reported.

And the UK'S daily Omicron cases have trebled in the last 24 hours with cases rising by more than 10,000.

Meanwhile, the number of Brits receiving boosters has DOUBLED in a week amid the spread of the variant.

More than 800,000 people were jabbed on Friday alone - compared to just over 400,000 the previous week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EdiYr_0dQcgxfh00
London mayor Sadiq Khan Credit: Reuters

What does a major incident mean for the NHS?

Major incidents require a special response from the emergency services, and often involves more than one agency implementing emergency arrangements.

In reality, this means resources will be redeployed and the government could be asked to step in and help.

It means services can't operate as normal and are placed in an emergency situation.

In order to curb infections and save Christmas, Brits have been urged to come forward and get their booster jabs either by booking on the NHS portal or by going to a walk-in centres.

The Sun is also urging readers to sign up to the Jabs Army campaign to make the rollout as smooth and fast as possible.

Mr Khan declared a major incident in the capital earlier this year on January 8 amid a rise in cases - but it was stood down on February 26 as numbers fell.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IxKnn_0dQcgxfh00
The Omicron variant is spreading rapidly across the UK

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sadiq Khan
The Independent

Nearly 130 people in hospital with Omicron variant and 14 dead, minister says

Nearly 130 people are in hospital with Omicron, while the new Covid variant’s death toll stands at 14, a health minister has said. Gillian Keegan told Sky News on Wednesday there are 129 people in hospital with the new fast-spreading “right now”. However, there are some lags in data, Gillian Keegan added, as IT issues meant figures were not updated on Tuesday by the UK Health and Security Agency. When asked whether technological issues over daily reporting had been resolved, the health minister said: “Well, look, we are getting data from all across the country from every hospital, which...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

How long is Omicron’s incubation period?

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread around the world at a rapid pace since it was first discovered in southern Africa last month but there is still a great deal we do not know about it.More data is needed to determine its precise characteristics and how it responds to our existing coronavirus vaccines, but what seems beyond doubt is that it is more transmissible than any previous strains we have encountered over the course of the pandemic so far, including the Alpha and Delta variants.Omicron has been detected in at least 89 countries to date, with the likes...
WORLD
BBC

Covid in Wales: What does Omicron mean for Christmas?

Events are moving quickly as the Omicron variant of coronavirus spreads across the UK. We do not know how Wales will react - but it is clear ministers in Cardiff are considering re-imposing some rules. It could not come at a more difficult time for many, with the Christmas and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Workers at hospital hit by staff shortages during Omicron wave warned annual leave is at risk

Staff shortages at two hospitals in the UK have forced one to warn time off may have to be cancelled and another to suggest planned operations will be cut in January as the Omicron variant causes soaring infections.University Hospitals Birmingham Foundation Trust was forced to tell staff last week they could not make any new holiday requests and that current leave may be cancelled as it experiences “significant pressures”, according to an email seen by The Independent.Meanwhile, in an email seen by The Independent, Barts Health Trust wrote to doctors warning it may have to cancel “some or much” of...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Mayor#Mayor Of London#Uk#Omicron#Nhs#City Hall#Covid
The Independent

Work from home guidelines UK: Current government advice explained

Boris Johnson’s government has implemented its “Plan B” for dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, bringing back social restrictions in England to curb the spread of the new Omicron variant of the virus.Having previously hoped to press on with “Plan A” - encouraging the takeup of booster jabs - the prime minister’s hand was forced after a meeting of the government’s Covid operations committee in which the potential threat posed by the more transmissible new variant was laid bare.The UK has recorded 12 deaths from the new variant so far and 45,145 confirmed cases.London mayor Sadiq Khan has declared a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

How do Covid restrictions compare across the UK?

The Welsh government has announced new Covid rules for sporting events as it continues to look unlikely that Boris Johnson will impose new restrictions in England before Christmas.Here, the PA news agency looks at how the newly announced measures in Wales compare with the other UK nations:– What rules are being introduced in Wales?From December 26, sporting events will be played behind closed doors to help control the spread of the new Omicron variant which is rising quickly across Wales.Fans will no longer be allowed to attend either indoor or outdoor sporting events.A £3 million Spectator Sports Fund will be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson urged to outline Covid plans as rest of UK brings in new rules

Boris Johnson has been told to outline his post-Christmas Covid strategy for England, as Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland have all announced new restrictions to tackle the Omicron variant.On Wednesday evening, Stormont ministers agreed a series of restrictions due to come into force on Boxing Day, including nightclubs having to close at 8pm, and guidance to limit contacts with different households.The Northern Ireland announcement follows similar measures set out in Wales earlier the same day, and in Scotland on Tuesday.But the Prime Minister has reassured people that no further curbs will be introduced in England before December 25, given there...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
The Independent

NHS plans for ‘mini-Nightingale’ hospitals in car parks in battle against Omicron

NHS hospitals have been asked if they can host temporary “field” hospitals amid fears over bed capacity as Omicron admissions rise. Senior NHS sources have said all hospitals nationally have been asked if they could host these temporary facilities, which could be run like “mini-Nightingale hospitals” in their car parks.However, several trust leaders said it was not clear how these temporary hospitals would be actually be used and that it was highly unlikely the NHS would be able to staff them.The Nightingale hospitals were large field hospitals built in London, Birmingham, Bristol, Cumbria, Exeter, Harrogate and Manchester during the first...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Johnson faces calls to outline Covid strategy as Wales prepares to tighten curbs

Boris Johnson has been urged to outline his post-Christmas Covid strategy, as Wales became the latest part of the UK to outline a tightening of restrictions.The Prime Minister has reassured people that no further curbs will be introduced in England before December 25, given there is not enough evidence on the severity of the Omicron variant and hospital admission to justify stricter measures.With the situation constantly being reviewed, Health Secretary Sajid Javid advised everyone to “remain cautious” while his ministerial colleague Gillian Keegan warned there is “uncertainty” around people making new year’s eve plans.Meanwhile, the latest Government figures show a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Chief Medical Officers warn of tough times ahead amid praise for health service

The UK’s Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) have praised health service staff who have worked on the frontlines during the pandemic as they warned of “multiple challenges” and “a great deal of pressure” from the Omicron variant in the year ahead.They said they were “well aware” that their “tireless work” in dealing with the pandemic over the last two grinding years has been difficult for the profession.They added the work of health staff has “substantially reduced the impact of this pandemic on the lives of the UK public” but the fast-spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus, along with the Delta version that has already...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Protection from Covid vaccine wanes after three months, study suggests

The level of protection provided by the Oxford-Astra Zeneca vaccine against Covid wanes after three months, a new study suggests. Researchers analysed data for two million people in Scotland and 42 million in Brazil who had been given the Oxford-Astra Zeneca vaccine.In Scotland, when compared with two weeks after receiving a second dose of the vaccine, there was approximately a fivefold increase in the chance of being admitted to hospital or dying from the virus nearly five months after being double vaccinated.The decrease in vaccine efficacy appears to begin at around three months, researchers said, adding that the risk of...
WORLD
The Independent

Councils given £28m to help vaccinate and house people sleeping rough during Omicron wave

People sleeping rough will be helped into accommodation and offered access to Covid-19 vaccines in a push to curb the spread of the Omicron variant, the government has announced. The Protect and Vaccinate Scheme will see £28 million be given to councils to address vaccine hesitancy among homeless people and rough sleepers. The scheme will deliver mobile vaccinations where people are rough sleeping and give money to councils to provide accommodation as their level of vaccination is increased, in addition to working in shelters to educate people about the dangers of the virus. The government introduced the Everyone In scheme...
HOMELESS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
281K+
Followers
2K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy