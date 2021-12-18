ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Harvard University moving to remote learning in January

By Boston25News.com Staff
 4 days ago
Harvard University FILE PHOTO: Harvard University (Marcio Silva/Getty Images)

BOSTON — Harvard University will move to remote work and learning for the first three weeks of January.

The Cambridge institution made the announcement on Saturday, citing the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, as well as the growing presence of the Omicron variant.

Officials say only students who already have permission to remain on campus, or those who received authorization, will be allowed on campus during the three-week period.

Harvard says it is “planning a return to more robust on-campus activities later in January, public health conditions permitting.”

According to the school’s website, there have been 344 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last seven days.

