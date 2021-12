Urban Meyer may be gone, but based on the Jaguars’ result from the weekend, his stench still remains. (Or maybe the stench is just coming from the franchise itself.) In their first game since Meyer was fired on Thursday following a year’s worth of incessant drama, Jacksonville lost at home, 30-16, to the 3-11 Houston Texans. The Jags were 5.5-point favorites heading into the game, with sportsbooks suspecting that they would play better with Meyer away from the team — the “dead coach bounce,” if you will.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO