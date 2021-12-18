Here We Go Again! Fetty Wap’s Ankle Monitor Goes Off At Newark Airport, Arrested For Outstanding Warrant

It’s only been a little over a month since Fetty Wap got out of jail, and he’s already back in trouble with the law.

Page Six reports that he was arrested for an outstanding warrant on Friday when his ankle monitor went off at Newark Liberty International Airport.

The rapper was just released on a $500,000 bond in early November to await trial for his Trap King charges. BOSSIP reported that just before he took the stage at Rolling Loud , Fetty was arrested by federal agents for trafficking over 100 kilos of cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, and crack cocaine in New Jersey and Long Island. The conditions of his recent release include the ankle monitor with GPS tracking, surrendering his passport, and prior approval to travel for professional purposes.

This recent run-in with the law seems to be unrelated to his federal drug case. The active warrant that led to Fetty’s arrest is from a public nuisance charge in North Bergen, New Jersey. It’s still unclear which incident led to this charge in the first place.

According to Port Authority spokesperson Rudolph King , “He was released on bail. No bail amount listed. And no mugshot.”

Now the 30-year-old, whose real name is Willie Junior Maxwell II, can hopefully focus on more important things like enjoying the holidays with his loved ones while he still can. The “Trap Queen” rapper faces a minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum of life behind bars if convicted for running what federal prosecutors described as a”multimillion-dollar bicoastal drug distribution organization.”