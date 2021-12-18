ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The Rookie season 4 spoilers: What’s next for Tim, Ashley?

cartermatt.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs there some big stuff coming down the road with Tim Bradford and Ashley on The Rookie season 4? It certainly seems like it, and these could better give us an understanding of both where he is right now and where he could be coming up in the future....

cartermatt.com

Comments / 0

Related
cartermatt.com

The Blacklist season 9 debate: Did Liz Keen really read the letter?

While we wait for The Blacklist season 9 to return with new episodes in the new year, there is absolutely a lot to discuss!. Take, for example, the subject we are diving into today: Did Liz Keen actually read the letter? If so, how would she have been able to do so?
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley
cartermatt.com

NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 8 spoilers: Is Kensi in danger?

As you get yourself set up now for NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 8 on January 9, prepare for a huge story all about Kensi. What’s going on here? As it turns out, she finds herself both kidnapped and attacked! This is going to be a difficult mission for everyone since she’s separated from the rest of the team (including Deeks, presumably), and they’ll all have to work hard in order to find her. That’s not going to be an altogether easy thing to do.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecurrent-online.com

Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Episode 9: Release Date? What Will Happen Next? Promo?

The eighth episode of the medical drama Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 aired Thursday, December 16, on ABC as usual. Thus ended the first half of the season. So let’s see together what happened during It Came Upon a Midnight Clear before throwing ourselves headlong into the previews of Grey’s Anatomy 18 × 09, the new crossover with Station 19.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Legacies season 4 spoilers: Who is the mysterious Ben?

We know that at the moment, there are some changes coming to the world of Legacies season 4. Take, for example, the fact that Kaylee Bryant is leaving the show. If you haven’t heard about that bit of news as of yet, you can check it out over at the link here.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spoiler
cartermatt.com

The Challenge season 38: Is it renewed? Premiere date hopes

Given that tonight marks the end of season 37, why not go ahead and look ahead to The Challenge season 38?. We should start things off here by noting that, at present, MTV hasn’t said all that much about the next main entry in the franchise. (Remember that they still have The Challenge: All Stars over at Paramount+.) With that being said, we still feel like it’s a foregone conclusion that there’s going to be more at some point down the road. How in the world can there not be? We’re talking here about one of the network’s most-popular series, and also one of the things saving all of us from having more repeats of Ridiculousness on a continuous loop.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Legacies season 4 episode 10 return date: What’s next for Hope?

After tonight’s new episode, doesn’t it make sense to want the Legacies season 4 episode 10 return date over at The CW?. We suppose we should start things off here by going ahead and sharing the bad news: There is no new episode next week, or really for the remainder of the year. As for the reasoning behind that, it has everything to do with it being the holiday season! The folks at the network more than realize that there’s no reason to force episodes on the air at a time that they won’t generate great ratings — so with that in mind, they’ll just make us wait.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
cartermatt.com

Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 8: Amelia, Kai, and Link’s surprise

Tonight, Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 8 delivered a holiday episode, and yet Christmas is just one of the things that people will be discussing here. Take, for starters, the future of Dr. Levi Schmitt at the hospital. He made a risky decision to move forward in surgery, prior to an attending coming down. He has to live with that, and for many of the younger doctors at the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, they had a little bit of a wakeup call.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? Season 5 episode 9 spoilers

Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? Are we going to have a chance to dive more into Hondo’s story soon? We know that we’re reasonably early in this season still and with that in mind, there’s a ton of great stuff coming!. So where should we begin...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight on NBC? Season 23 episode 10 hopes

Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight on NBC? Are we about to get into season 23 episode 10?. After what transpired on this past episode of the series, it goes without saying that you’d want more more or less immediately. We want to know, for example, if Benson and Noah did eventually turn up at Stabler’s holiday party; or, to check in on how she is doing after the absolutely insane trial of Richard Wheatley. We don’t anticipate that Barba is going to be back in the immediate future but whenever he does turn up, it does feel as though the relationship between him and Olivia Benson is going to be pretty broken. It could prove hard to patch things up fully on the other side.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is Succession new tonight on HBO? Some early season 4 hopes

Is Succession new tonight on HBO? Are we about to have a chance to dive further into the story of Logan Roy, plus the rest of the family? Just as you would expect, there are a lot of different stories well worth diving into within this piece. The first order...
TV SERIES
imdb.com

J. Smith-Cameron on the ‘Succession’ Season 3 Finale and What’s Next for Gerri and Roman

Spoiler Alert: Do not read if you have not watched the Season 3 finale of HBO’s “Succession.”. And just like that, “Succession” Season 3 has come to an end. Though it didn’t feature any deaths (Peloton-related or otherwise), the Roy family has been shaken up, with some new alliances formed and trust completely broken between Logan (Brian Cox) and his children.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? A look at ratings, season 20 talk

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? If you’re curious about that very question, we’re here to help! Not only do we have an answer within this piece, but we’ll also take a larger look at a potential season 20 for the series. So where should we begin...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Dynasty season 5 episode 3 return date: When’s it back on The CW?

After tonight’s two-episode Christmas-themed event, do you want to know the Dynasty season 5 episode 3 return date over on The CW? Are we going to be stuck waiting a long time in order to see the show back?. In the end, the unfortunate answer to the latter question...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

SEAL Team season 5 episode 11: Where is it on Paramount+?

Where is SEAL Team season 5 episode 11 on Paramount+ this weekend? Why can’t you find the latest new episode?. We totally get having these questions but, unfortunately, we have the same answer we had last week: It’s a simple matter of the series being off the air until 2022. It was decided a while back that the David Boreanaz series would take a break during the holidays, and a part of the reason may be to ensure that Christmas/New Year’s don’t overshadow it. With that being said, there’s also a significant production reason, as well: These extra weeks give the crew time to make sure the next few episodes are properly edited and prepared for viewers to enjoy. Production can’t be rushed for the sake of delivering episodes faster; if that happens, then it can come at the expense of overall quality.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy