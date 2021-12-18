Daughter joins emotional final call for veteran Fresno CHP sergeant

A Fresno California Highway Patrol veteran who protected Valley drivers for decades answered his final dispatch call.

Motorcycle Sergeant James Del Carlo retired after a 26-year career in law enforcement.

And with much emotion, his eldest daughter responded on the radio on Friday - in her own uniform.

Officer Lauren Del Carlo followed in her dad's footsteps in the CHP.

She serves in Santa Cruz.

Sergeant James Del Carlo began his career with the California Department of Corrections before becoming a CHP officer and eventually a motorcycle sergeant.

Family, friends, and colleagues gathered at the Central Division office in southeast Fresno to thank him for his service and wish him 'clear highways and many happy journeys' in retirement.

"It means so much to me to have them here to share the moment of something that I've worked for for 26 years. And to have my daughter take my footsteps as she's in the department now. It's something. This department has very much taken care of my family for many years. It's a wonderful department and a professional organization at that," said Sgt. Del Carlo.

He retires at a challenging time for law enforcement, with a state-wide shortage of officers.