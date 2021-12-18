ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NHL shuts down Nashville Predators, Boston Bruins through Christmas due to COVID-19 issues

By ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

The NHL made another round of postponements on Saturday amid a growing number of COVID-19 cases around the league. Nashville and Boston will both be shut down through Christmas. The Predators have eight players and several coaches placed in COVID protocols and were due to play Carolina on Sunday and Winnipeg...

abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Ex-Bruin Brett Connolly Suspended Four Games After Scary Hit On Tanner Kero

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday’s game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
NHL
fiveforhowling.com

Update: Coyotes' next two games postponed

The Arizona Coyotes’ schedule continues to be impacted by COVID-19 with the postponement of tomorrow’s game against the Seattle Kraken. This is the second straight Coyotes game to be postponed due to COVID-19 issues. Previously, their game on Sunday against the Vancouver Canucks was also postponed. While the...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
AFP

Latest shutdown casts doubt on NHL's Beijing Olympic participation

The National Hockey League on Sunday suspended all games involving cross border travel between Canada and the United States, putting in doubt the players ability to participate in the 2022 Beijing Olympics. The league was scheduled to take a three-week break in February so the NHL could take part in the Winter Games for the first time since 2014 in Sochi, but with close to 40 games postponed due to Covid-19 outbreaks, the league might now have to use that time to get the regular season schedule back on track. The league said on Sunday it is expected to make a decision on the Olympics in the coming days. "Given the disruption to the NHLâs regular-season schedule caused by recent COVID-related events  and the continued uncertainty caused by the ongoing COVID pandemic, the NHL and NHLPA are actively discussing the matter of NHL Player participation in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, and expect to be in a position to announce a final determination in the coming days," a spokesman for the league said Sunday.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nashville Predators#Covid#Winnipeg#The Vancouver Canucks
TheDailyBeast

NHL Shuts Down on COVID Surge, Beijing Olympics Decision for Players Is Imminent

The National Hockey League has halted its season as its rosters became ravaged by COVID outbreaks—and executives are reportedly on the verge of telling players they can’t travel to Beijing for the Winter Olympic Games in February. In an announcement late Monday, the NHL confirmed a shutdown after suspected Omicron cases ripped through 12 team camps and left more than 119 players in the league’s COVID containment protocols. The games still on the schedule for Tuesday will be played, but then the league will be put on pause until fixtures resume Monday. According to The Wall Street Journal, the sudden worsening of the pandemic is causing NHL executives concern about whether to allow players to take a break in February to go to Beijing. According to the Journal, the NHL can stop players from traveling if conditions are deemed to be “impractical or unsafe.” The league will reportedly announce its decision on Beijing later this week.
NHL
NHL

SNOWY STRONG FUNDS DISTRIBUTED

The Calgary Flames Foundation and Chris and Kelsie Snow are proud to announce the direction of funds raised through the Snowy Strong fundraising campaign. Two years ago tomorrow, Assistant General Manager Chris Snow revealed his ALS diagnosis and his intention to help fund a cure. Since that day, the Snowy Strong endeavor has raised nearly $520,000 to fund ALS research. One year ago tomorrow, $200,000 was gifted to the Hurvitz Brain Sciences Program at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto to help fund an innovative, world-first clinical trial. More than $70,000 is at work at the University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine, an international leader in research into familial ALS such as Chris' form of the disease. Today, we are pleased to announce that an additional donation of $240,000 will be directed through the Calgary Flames Foundation to the CAPTURE ALS initiative led by Dr. Sanjay Kalra at the Neuroscience and Mental Health Institute at the University of Alberta.
CHARITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Public Health
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
Place
Vancouver, CA
NewsBreak
Sports
Pro Hockey Rumors

A deep dive into the Colorado Avalanche's salary-cap situation

Navigating the salary cap is one of the more important tasks for any GM. Teams that can avoid total cap chaos by walking the tightrope of inking players to deals that match their value (or compensate for future value without breaking the bank) remain successful. Those that don’t see struggles and front-office changes.
NHL
The Big Lead

The NHL Just Shut Down Due to COVID-19

The NHL just announced it is suspending league operations until at least December 26 due to rampant COVID-19 outbreaks in the sport. The NHL and NHLPA agreed to suspend operations from December 22 through December 25 and team facilities will remain closed until 2 p.m. local time on December 26. But this pause could last longer.
NHL
wfmynews2.com

NHL shutting down Wednesday - Saturday due to COVID-19

The NHL is beginning a leaguewide shutdown Wednesday amid an increase of positive COVID-19 tests results among players across the league. The pause was announced late Tuesday night. Beginning the annual holiday break two days early means five additional games will be postponed, bringing the total this season to 49....
NHL
WGN TV

NHL shutting down from Wednesday through Saturday due to COVID-19

The NHL is beginning a leaguewide shutdown Wednesday amid an increase of positive COVID-19 test results among players across the league. Beginning the annual holiday break two days early means five additional games will be postponed, bringing the total this season to 49. Two games slated for Tuesday are still...
NHL
ABC News

NHL to pause season Wednesday, resume as scheduled after Christmas break, amid COVID-19 outbreaks, sources say

The NHL plans to pause its season on Wednesday, two days before its planned Christmas break, sources told ESPN on Monday evening. All NHL team facilities will be closed from Dec. 22 through Dec. 25 as the league tries to weather several COVID-19 outbreaks. Players are set to report back to team facilities on Dec. 26 and resume daily testing. The NHL schedule is set to resume on Dec. 27.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy