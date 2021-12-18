ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

Suspected drunk driver arrested after 3-vehicle crash in Merced

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BgJbQ_0dQcfBhy00

A man is behind bars - suspected of driving under the influence and causing a crash involving multiple cars in Merced.

Police arrested 51-year-old Russell Garcia on several felony charges, including DUI and hit and run.

On Friday night, officers responded to a crash on G Street, near 25th Street.

They discovered three vehicles involved in the collision, and at least one person suffered minor injuries.

Detectives found the suspect's front license plate at the scene, and followed a huge oil trail from the damaged car.

That led police to Garcia's home, where they found his damaged vehicle.

They conducted a field sobriety test on Garcia, and detected signs of intoxication.

He was arrested and booked at Merced County Jail.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Merced, CA
Cars
County
Merced County, CA
City
Merced, CA
Merced, CA
Crime & Safety
Merced County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Drunk Driver
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
35K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy