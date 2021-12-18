Suspected drunk driver arrested after 3-vehicle crash in Merced

A man is behind bars - suspected of driving under the influence and causing a crash involving multiple cars in Merced.

Police arrested 51-year-old Russell Garcia on several felony charges, including DUI and hit and run.

On Friday night, officers responded to a crash on G Street, near 25th Street.

They discovered three vehicles involved in the collision, and at least one person suffered minor injuries.

Detectives found the suspect's front license plate at the scene, and followed a huge oil trail from the damaged car.

That led police to Garcia's home, where they found his damaged vehicle.

They conducted a field sobriety test on Garcia, and detected signs of intoxication.

He was arrested and booked at Merced County Jail.