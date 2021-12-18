ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Sunday game postponed

 4 days ago

Wedgewood and the Coyotes will no longer play Vancouver on Sunday, as the league has...

Arizona Coyotes' Tuesday matchup with Seattle Kraken postponed

The Arizona Coyotes’ matchup with the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday is postponed, the league announced Monday. PHNX Sports’ Craig Morgan first reported the news. The postponement marks the second straight for the Coyotes after Sunday’s clash with the Canucks was pushed back because of COVID-19 concerns for Vancouver.
Kraken game vs. Coyotes postponed because of ongoing COVID-19 issues

What's quickly become a challenging first season for the Kraken threw them another curveball Monday when the National Hockey League postponed the team's second straight home game due to ongoing coronavirus concerns. Tuesday's game against the Arizona Coyotes at Climate Pledge Arena will now be played at a later date,...
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Another game postponed

Keller and the Coyotes will not face Seattle on Tuesday due to COVID-19 related postponements. Arizona is currently still expected to play the Lightning on Thursday before the league's holiday break this weekend. Keller is leading the Coyotes with 22 points through 29 games this season.
Arizona State
Scott Wedgewood
NHL players will not compete at Beijing Olympics: reports

National Hockey League players will not compete in February's Beijing Winter Olympics in the wake of 50 NHL games being postponed over Covid-19, according to reports Tuesday. Multiple US news outlets, including ESPN, cited unnamed sources that said the league and NHL Players Association reached an agreement not to send athletes to China. Without the NHL's elite millionaire stars, national teams at the Olympics would resemble those at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, when minor-league and retired players filled out rosters and Russian athletes captured gold. "It's disappointing," said Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos, a 31-year-old Canadian center for the reigning NHL champions.
Arizona Coyotes
Vancouver, CA
Vancouver Canucks
