San Juan County, WA

High Wind Warning issued for San Juan County by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-18 11:57:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-18 12:00:00 PST...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Whatcom County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-21 21:41:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-22 00:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Western Whatcom County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT * WHAT...Freezing rain may linger in some locations where temperatures remain right around or just below freezing through midnight before precipitation changes over the rain. Little to no additional ice accumulation expected. * WHERE...Lowlands of western Whatcom County, including Point Roberts, Lummi Island, Bellingham, and Sumas. * WHEN...Until midnight PST tonight. * IMPACTS...Periods of freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-23 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-26 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or downloading DOT mobile apps. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST THURSDAY WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM THURSDAY TO 4 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches with 7 to 16 inches above 7000 feet. Locally up to 2 feet along the Sierra crest above 8000 feet. Winds gusting to 35 mph, with ridge wind gusts exceeding 80 mph. For the Winter Storm Warning, an additional 2 to 4 feet of snow through Sunday, with some areas above 7000 receiving additional accumulations of 5 to 7 feet. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 4 AM Thursday to 4 PM PST Sunday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 2 AM Wednesday to 4 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could become very difficult impossible, especially for areas above 7000 feet through Thursday. By Friday, travel will be difficult at all elevations. Periodic road closures may be possible during heaviest snowfall rates. Gusty winds and large waves will create hazardous boating conditions on Lake Tahoe and Donner Lake. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is expected to mix with or change to rain below 7000 feet for Wednesday and Thursday before changing to all snow late Thursday. There may be a brief break in heavier snowfall rates Friday afternoon.
ALPINE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Spokane Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 04:04:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-22 06:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Spokane Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...There will be additional snow accumulations between 4AM and 6AM. Wintry conditions will continue. * WHERE...Spokane, Rockford, Spokane Valley, Coeur d`Alene, Cheney, Hayden, Post Falls, Airway Heights, and Davenport. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are possible. This could impact the Wednesday morning commute.
FERRY COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Central Douglas County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-24 11:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-27 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: * Stock emergency kit with tire chains, flashlight, batteries, blankets, food, water, and medications. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * Plan now to avoid traveling during the storm. * A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow accumulations that may create dangerous travel. Target Area: Central Douglas County; Eastern Curry County and Josephine County; Eastern Douglas County Foothills; Jackson County WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MIDDAY FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY MORNING ABOVE 1500 FEET * WHAT...Periods of moderate to heavy snowfall is possible, mainly above 1500 foot elevations. Total snow accumulations of several inches at lower elevations to as much as a few feet near 3500 foot elevations are possible. * WHERE...Central Douglas County, Eastern Curry County and Josephine County, Eastern Douglas County Foothills and Jackson County including portions of Interstate 5 between Grants Pass and Tri-City, portions of Highway 199 in the Illinois Valley, portions of the Tiller Highway from near Tiller to Shady Cove, portions of Highway 138 east of Roseburg, portions of Highway 62 from Shady Cove to Prospect, much of the Applegate Valley, Jacksonville, from east Medford south to the Ashland area in the Rogue Valley, and Highway 140 east of White City. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult to impossible, at times, during this time period. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels on Christmas Eve day are likely to be between 1500 and 2500 feet. Cold low pressure moving through the area Christmas Eve into Christmas Day is likely to lead to locally intense showers resulting in accumulations, at times. Additional waves of low pressure and a cooling air mass are then likely to bring additional periods of snow on the 26th and 27th, possibly down to 500 to 1000 foot elevations, at times. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
COOS COUNTY, OR
San Juan County, WA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for East Platte County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-21 20:42:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-22 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. Target Area: East Platte County HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...East Platte County including the cities of Wheatland and Glendo. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
PLATTE COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Central Laramie County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-21 20:42:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-22 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. Target Area: Central Laramie County HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 65 MPH. * WHERE...Central Laramie County including the city of Cheyenne. * WHEN...Now until 5 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Central Laramie County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 03:43:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-22 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. Target Area: Central Laramie County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 65 MPH. * WHERE...Central Laramie County including the city of Cheyenne. * WHEN...Now until 5 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for East Platte County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 03:43:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-22 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph...or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Target Area: East Platte County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...East Platte County including the cities of Wheatland and Glendo. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
PLATTE COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Central Laramie County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 04:47:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-22 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Laramie County HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 5 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING Strong winds have diminished so the High Wind Warning will be allowed to expire at 5 AM.
ENVIRONMENT

