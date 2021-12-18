ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

GM delivers its first Hummer EV

By J. Fingas
Engadget
 4 days ago

The next chapter of GM's electrification strategy is officially underway. The Verge reports GM has started deliveries of the Hummer EV as promised, with its first "supertruck" (an Edition 1) rolling off the line at Factory Zero in Hamtramck, Michigan. The automaker...

www.engadget.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

New Electric Pickup Truck Ready To Embarrass Tesla's Cybertruck

The first wave of electric trucks is about to hit the US car market, and while major competitors such as the Tesla Cybertruck, Ford's F-150 Lighting, and the highly anticipated Hummer EV Pickup, are set to sell in large quantities, smaller players like Rivian with its R1T Truck are also looking for a piece of the EV pie. And now another newcomer is planning on joining the race. EV startup EdisonFuture recently showcased its EF1-T pickup and EF1-V commercial van at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show and made quite the impression with its sleek designs and impressive performance. The startup, which forms part of Chinese renewable energy company SPI, has some big plans for the future and hopes to start deliveries in 2025.
CARS
CNBC

Ford stops reservations for F-150 Lightning electric pickup due to strong demand, CEO tells Cramer

Ford CEO Jim Farley said Thursday that interest in the automaker's soon-to-launch F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck is so great that it had to stop taking reservations. "We are completely oversubscribed with our battery electric vehicles, Lightning especially," Farley said in an interview during a special live online event, "CNBC Investing Club: Jim Cramer's Game Plan for 2022."
ECONOMY
CNBC

GM to start shipping $113,000 electric Hummer pickups to customers

General Motors is beginning customer deliveries of its GMC Hummer EV pickup, marking a major milestone for the automaker and its next-generation electric vehicles. The new truck is the first to incorporate GM's Ultium platform, motors and batteries, all of which GM developed in-house and plans to use as the foundation for dozens of new electric vehicles.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Robb Report

Forget Jump Starts: The All-Electric Ford F-150 Lightning Can Actually Charge Other EVs

The Ford F-150 Lightning isn’t just a battery-powered truck; it’s also an EV charger on wheels. The Detroit automaker has just announced its eagerly anticipated all-electric pickup will be able to charge other EVs. You won’t need a special accessory to take advantage of the feature, either—just your charging cord and an adaptor. F-150 Lightning and F-150 Powerboost hybrid drivers will be able to “share” power with other electrified vehicles—even those not made by Ford—thanks to Pro Power Onboard generator, according to a press release. All you need to do is connect one end of the Ford Mobile Power Cord to the...
CARS
electrek.co

GM pokes fun at Tesla Cybertruck in strange Hummer EV Easter egg

GM has decided to poke fun at the Tesla Cybertruck with a strange Easter egg in the newly delivered GMC Hummer EV pickup truck’s software. We have seen GM poke fun at Tesla before when launching new electric vehicles. For example, before the launch of the Chevy Bolt EV,...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Vehicles#Verge#The Hummer Ev#Ultium#Cadillac#Chevy#Rivian
Engadget

FedEx receives its first fully-electric GM Brightdrop delivery vans

FedEx has received it's first five GM-built electric delivery vans out of an order of 500, the company announced. The move represents an important landmark for FedEx in its stated goal to be have an all-electric delivery fleet and be carbon neutral around the world by 2040. "The delivery of...
INDUSTRY
Autoweek.com

GM’s BrightDrop Opens Its First EV Van Dealership

First dealership for electric delivery vans from BrightDrop opens in California, as several EV van start-ups compete for orders and race to production. GM's BrightDrop start-up offers EV600 and EV410 delivery vans, based on the Ultium platform. Low-volume production of electric vans began earlier this fall, ahead of the start...
ECONOMY
Engadget

Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 delivers on its EV-of-the-future promise

Automakers have been struggling to produce an EV that looks futuristic but not pretentious. Starting at $39,700, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 seems to toe that line with a mixture of retro and futuristic design elements combined with technology that actually works as advertised. The hatchback-esque SUV doesn’t just look cool,...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Engadget

Nio's new ET5 EV rivals the Model 3 with a claimed 620-mile range

Nio's soon-to-arrive ET7 is practically tailor-made to challenge Tesla's Model S, and now the company appears to have a (partial) answer to the Model 3. Electrek says Nio has introduced the ET5, a more affordable "mid-size" electric sedan. It starts at RMB 328,000 (about $51,450), or well under the roughly $70,000 of the ET7, but offers similarly grandiose range figures. Nio claims the base 75kWh battery offers over 341 miles of range using China's test cycle, while the highest-end 150kWh "Ultralong Range" pack is supposedly good for more than 620 miles. You'll likely pay significantly more for the privilege and may not see that range in real life, but the numbers could still tempt you away from higher-end Model 3s if long-distance driving is crucial.
CARS
Autoblog

2022 Hummer EV Edition 1 pickups ready to go to customers

It's official: Two years after GM announced the electric GMC Hummer pickup, the first couple dozen units have left the line at the GM Factory Zero Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center, according to GM president Mark Reuss. In an interview with CNBC to celebrate the milestone, Reuss said 17 Hummer EVs are ready for delivery to customers. This makes the Hummer the first of GM's new Ultium-based EVs to leave the factory, and the second electric pickup on the market after the Rivian R1T.
DETROIT, MI
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup Pros and Cons Review: Making Its Theatrical Debut

Few production vehicles have ever had this much presence, this much drama. It's difficult to walk away from a drive in the 2022 GMC Hummer EV pickup without smiling and shaking your head wistfully—or maybe it's your whole body shaking after a rollercoaster ride to 60 mph or beyond in Watts to Freedom (WTF) mode. The luster wears off a bit as the first impressions dull in your mind, but from beginning to end the new GMC Hummer is unforgettable—that much was made crystal clear at our 2022 Truck of the Year competition.
CARS
smarteranalyst.com

GM Delivers First EV Pickups to Customers & EV600s to FedEx

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Global automaker General Motors Company (GM) has started the delivery of its very first next-generation electric vehicles (EV), the GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 Pickup and BrightDrop EV600 light commercial vehicle. Both vehicles are the first of its kind to be built on GM’s Ultium Platform.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy