ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Home Depot 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 11.08% on an annualized basis. Buying $100 In HD: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 2.39 shares...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Kroger Stock In The Last 15 Years

Kroger (NYSE:KR) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.2% on an annualized basis. Buying $100 In KR: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 8.63 shares of Kroger at the time with $100. This investment in KR would have produced an average annual return of 9.39%. Currently, Kroger has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment#Investor#Home Depot#Benzinga Pro
Motley Fool

1 Great Stock to Own Whether the Stock Market Goes Up or Down

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) is widely considered to be one of the most recession-resistant stocks in the market, and for good reason. Most of its subsidiaries are designed to produce strong cash flows no matter what the economy does, and the giant conglomerate's diversification largely insulates it from sector-specific headwinds. In this Fool Live clip, recorded on Dec. 6, Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel, Toby Bordelon, and Danny Vena discuss how Berkshire Hathaway's model should allow it to perform well no matter what's going on in the economy or stock market.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For December 22, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $7.53 billion before the opening bell. CarMax shares gained 1.3% to $138.75 in after-hours trading. BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) reported stronger-than-expected...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Deere Whale Trades For December 22

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Deere (NYSE:DE). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session. Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO) shares rose 3.06% to $2.98 during Wednesday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 991.0K, which is 31.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
22K+
Followers
94K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy