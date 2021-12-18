ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Burton’s buzzer-beater lifts Pitt over St. John’s 59-57

By DENIS P. GORMAN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v5GXq_0dQcd7Bt00
1 of 13

NEW YORK (AP) — Jamarius Burton’s runner with 0.4 seconds left lifted Pittsburgh over St. John’s 59-57 in the showcase game of the Gotham Classic Saturday.

After St. John’s (8-3) had tied the game on two Dylan Addae-Wusu free throws, Burton took the inbounds pass and stormed down the court before lifting the game-winning shot from the left side.

“I came down with pace and I saw the ball screen,” Burton said. “I just found a spot. I looked at the shot clock and I found a spot that I liked. And I just raised and elevated.”

Burton led all scorers with 20 points. Mouhamadou Gueye added 15 for Pitt (4-7).

“This was a big time win for us,” Pitt coach Jeff Capel said. “We’re really proud of our guys for fighting.”

Despite having three players finish in double-figure scoring, St. John’s had its three-game winning streak snapped. Addae-Wusu led the Red Storm with 12. Posh Alexander added 11, and Joel Soriano had 10 points.

St. John’s played without that star swingman Julian Champagnie, who was out after testing positive for COVID-19.

“It’s a tough, tough game for us,” St. John’s coach Mike Anderson said. “It comes down to making plays at the end.”

What transpired on the Madison Square Garden court in the matinee was an ode to Big East Conference basketball. Which was fitting since St. John’s was among the conference’s founding members and Pitt was a member from the 1992-93 season through 2012-13.

Nothing came easy for either the Red Storm or the Panthers. Seemingly every shot was contested, and seemingly every body dove onto the court to retrieve loose balls.

Pitt took its first lead since early in the first half on Burton’s left corner 3 with 11:55 left in the second. The 45-44 lead lasted for all of 17 seconds as Soriano responded with a jump hook to allow St. John’s to regain the advantage.

After Alexander knocked down a pull-up jumper with nine minutes left in the second half, the teams combined to not score nearly 3 1/2 minutes. The drought ended with a John Hugley jump hook which let Pittsburgh close the gap to two, 50-48.

“Just not making the plays,” said Anderson, when asked why St. John’s was not able to extend leads. “That’s all.”

After Hugley’s jump hook, the Panthers outscored St. John’s 8-5 to take a 56-55 lead. Burton’s two free throws with two minutes left gave Pittsburgh the advantage.

Alexander had an opportunity to give St. John’s the lead, but Hugley blocked his jumper. The Panthers extended the lead to three on a Jeffress free throw, but Addae-Wusu’s two made free throws set the stage for Burton’s game-winner.

“I work on the mid-range shots a lot,” Burton said. “I had that confidence going into (the play).”

St. John’s led 34-31 at the half. The Red Storm had a 23-13 lead with 10 minutes left in the half, but Pitt ended the opening 20 minutes by outscoring St. John’s 18-11.

With the win, Pittsburgh improved to 25-35 in 60 meetings between the programs. Pitt has won four straight meetings, the last occurring on Feb. 24, 2013.

BIG PICTURE:

Pitt: What is the last thing an offensively challenged team needs? For its leading scorer — Hugley — to be held to seven points. The sophomore entered the game averaging 15.9 points and had scored in double figures in Pitt’s five previous games, and eight times overall this season.

St. John’s: About 45 minutes prior to the game, it was announced Champagnie would not play. The school said Champagnie had entered protocols. Champagne is averaging 20.3 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. “We just found out a few days ago,” said Anderson, who later added he had spoken to Champagnie. “He’s okay,” Anderson said. “It’s just talking with him, making sure we keep his spirits up. ”

MISCELLANOUS:

The Gotham Classic was supposed to be a doubleheader, with No. 16 Seton Hall meeting Iona in the second game. But due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Seton Hall program, the school announced Thursday the game was canceled. The Big East announced Friday that Seton Hall’s upcoming conference opener on Monday against St. John’s was canceled. Due to the conference’s policy, since the Pirates would not have had enough players for the game, Seton Hall was assessed a forfeit, and St. John’s was credited with a win.

Pitt: Hosts Jacksonville Tuesday.

St. John’s: Hosts Butler Thursday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Ohio State loses four-star defensive lineman to NCAA Transfer Portal

Ohio State defensive lineman Darrion Henry-Young has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3’s Matt Zenitz has learned. A native of Cincinnati, Ohio, Henry-Young redshirted the 2020 season, his first year with the Ohio State program. He appeared in just two games during the redshirt season against Nebraska and Rutgers, totaling just one tackle on the season, which happened to be a sack. This year, that has hardly changed, as Henry-Young has hardly seen the field in his time with the Ohio State Buckeyes; his sole tackle in 2020 is the only statistic he’s recorded in two seasons with the program. Henry-Young will enter the program with three years of eligibility remaining.
OHIO STATE
thespun.com

USC QB Transfer Says Interesting School Was 1st To Contact Him

Earlier this month, USC quarterback Kedon Slovis decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Among the first schools to contact him was one of the Trojans’ greatest rivals. In an interview with TrojanSports.com, Slovis revealed that the Notre Dame Fighting Irish were the first team to call him. He said he was shocked by how quickly he heard back from any team, let alone Notre Dame.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky vs. Louisville in danger of being nixed?

The Kentucky Wildcats appear to be in danger of having another game called off due to COVID-19. According to KSR’s Matt Jones, there’s concern at Louisville that Wednesday’s rivalry showdown between the Cats and Cards may get nixed due to COVID-19 issues. A final decision should come Monday.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madison Square Garden#Ap#The Pitt Panthers#Pitt Basketball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Seton Hall University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Baltimore Sun

‘It’s always been a dream’: Maryland women’s basketball coach Brenda Frese takes on former standout Laura Harper and Coppin State

Brenda Frese is living the dream. She is mother to twin sons Markus and Tyler. She is wife to Mark Thomas. She can lay claim to reaching the NCAA women’s basketball pinnacle when she guided Maryland to the national championship in 2006. And she might barely contain her pride and joy when she faces Laura Harper, one of her former starters from that title-winning team, as opposing coaches in a ...
MARYLAND STATE
Free Lance-Star

College notebook: King George native Smith leaves Hokies' staff to join Northwestern

Few college football teams have been affected more by the off-season carousel of player and coach movement than Virginia Tech. The Hokies, who recently hired Brett Pry as head coach, will be missing seven potential starters in next Tuesday’s Pinstripe Bowl against Maryland because of transfers and players turning pro. Several others have declared for the NFL draft but will play in the bowl.
KING GEORGE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Beating the odds: Former coach, teammate reflect on Mac McClung’s success

GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) – When former Blue Devils head basketball coach, Scotty Vermillion, recalls Mac McClung, a particular story comes to mind. McClung had just recently started at Georgetown when he and his Hoya teammates visited a Washington Wizards practice. “Afterward his mom said, ‘Hey, why don’t you get a picture with John Wall?’ […]
GATE CITY, VA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

689K+
Followers
365K+
Post
313M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy