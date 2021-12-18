ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Attorney General Morrisey warns about knowing stores’ return policies when buying gifts

By Christian Meffert
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FhfHT_0dQcbkY700

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As part of West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s Holiday Consumer Protection Week, the Attorney General encouraged people to be mindful of stores’ return policies when buying a gift for someone.

“When purchasing Christmas gifts, it is always important to ask the cashier or sales associate about the return process,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Knowing a company’s return policy before purchasing items can save a lot of time and potential headaches.”

A receipt often ensures that a return will be for full purchase value. Without a receipt, some stores may “only offer in-store credit or a gift card for returns.”

Toy safety tips from the West Virginia Poison Center

When it comes to online purchases, it may fall upon the gift recipient to pay any shipping fees for a return.

Regardless of any all sales final policies, merchants “must exchange or refund money for defective items or those not as represented to consumers.” However, issues with size and preference may still be refused.

Tips included:

  • Know the store’s return/exchange deadline. Many are extended for holiday purchases.
  • Do not open the original packaging or remove tags. Some stores will not accept returns that have been opened or appear to have been used.
  • If the store’s return policy is out of sight, ask for it. A reputable merchant will post return and refund policies in a clearly visible place near the point of sale.
Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
State
West Virginia State
Charleston, WV
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Morrisey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Gifts#Attorney General#Consumer Protection#Toy Safety
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
882K+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy