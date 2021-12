If Stéphane Bancel ever questioned his ability to move markets, he got his answer last week. The Moderna CEO’s observation that existing vaccines will be less effective at tackling Omicron than earlier strains of Covid-19 rattled investors sufficiently to spark another global lurch downwards, says the Financial Times. The mood has since lightened – there are signs the variant may prove less serious than feared. But Moderna and other vaccine-makers still have their work cut out. Bancel reckons Moderna could make between two and three billion Omicron-targeted doses next year, but it’s a balancing act. “It would be risky,” he says, to shift the entire production capacity into the fight when other variants are still in circulation.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 11 DAYS AGO