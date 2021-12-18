ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mannford, OK

Mannford woman dies in rollover crash on Will Rogers Turnpike

By FOX23.com News Staff
 4 days ago
Oklahoma Highway Patrol

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — A Mannford woman died in a rollover crash involving a semi on I-44 Saturday morning, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Troopers say a car driven by Taylor D. Mantooth, 26, of Mannford was on I-44 near mile marker 249 when she struck a semi on the driver side and rolled three times.

Troopers say Mantooth, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected. She was transported to the hospital where she later died, troopers reported.

A 25-year-old passenger was also taken to the hospital with injuries, troopers said. A driver and a passenger in the semi were not hurt.

Troopers said they noticed an odor of alcohol on Mantooth when they responded to the crash and reported a suspicion of impaired driving as a cause of the collision.

Tulsa, OK
