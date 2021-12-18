ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mannford, OK

Mannford woman dies in rollover crash on Will Rogers Turnpike

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KQubI_0dQcZYu100
Oklahoma Highway Patrol

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — A Mannford woman died in a rollover crash involving a semi on I-44 Saturday morning, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Troopers say a car driven by Taylor D. Mantooth, 26, of Mannford was on I-44 near mile marker 249 when she struck a semi on the driver side and rolled three times.

Troopers say Mantooth, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected. She was transported to the hospital where she later died, troopers reported.

A 25-year-old passenger was also taken to the hospital with injuries, troopers said. A driver and a passenger in the semi were not hurt.

Troopers said they noticed an odor of alcohol on Mantooth when they responded to the crash and reported a suspicion of impaired driving as a cause of the collision.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mannford, OK
Crime & Safety
Rogers County, OK
Accidents
City
Mannford, OK
County
Rogers County, OK
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Rogers County, OK
Crime & Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Grill fire spreads to outside of home in Jenks

JENKS, Okla. — A home was damaged after a fire broke out Wednesday night in Jenks. Firefighters responded to a home near 116th and Forrest Court and saw fire on the outside of the home through the siding. Firefighters said the homeowner had been grilling and the grill was...
JENKS, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man threatens to blow up VA medical center in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A Broken Arrow man was arrested on charges he threatened to blow up and drive his truck into the Veterans Administration (VA) medical center in south Tulsa. According to court documents, veteran patient Glenn Michael Good left a voicemail on a VA social worker’s voicemail talking about a violent plan to blow up his house and drive his truck into the front of the VA medical center located near East 91st Street and South Mingo.
VIRGINIA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
50K+
Followers
84K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy