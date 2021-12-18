ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK Brexit minister Frost resigns -Mail on Sunday

LONDON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Britain’s Brexit minister David Frost has resigned over the “political direction” of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government, the Mail on Sunday newspaper reported.

“Lord Frost tendered his resignation a week ago - but was persuaded to stay until January,” the newspaper said on Twitter.

The Independent

Truss: We need quick progress but UK position unchanged over NI Protocol

Liz Truss wants talks with the EU over Irish trading arrangements to “pick up the pace” in the new year.The Foreign Secretary also insisted the UK’s position on the Northern Ireland Protocol has “not changed” following the departure of Lord Frost as Brexit minister.Her comments came after her first call with European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic since she took over responsibility for the UK’s future relationship with the EU.Lord Frost quit as a Brexit minister over the weekend, citing the “current direction of travel” of the Government as well as fears over “coercive” Covid measures for his decision.Statement on first...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Liz Truss accused of using Article 16 threat to bolster position with Brexiteers

Liz Truss was today accused of using her new Brexit responsibilities to position herself for a future Tory leadership contest, after she told European Commission vice-president Maroš ŠefÄoviÄ in their first phone talks that she was ready to suspend the UK/EU agreement on the Irish border by invoking Article 16.To some observers, Boris Johnson’s appointment of the foreign secretary to lead Brexit talks is a way to broker a less belligerent approach to Brussels, after David Frost’s repeated threats to suspend the Northern Ireland Protocol at the risk of an EU trade war.She also signed up to the PM’s...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ministers reportedly resisting calls for new restrictions before Christmas

Ministers have reportedly pushed back against calls from scientific advisers for new measures to tackle the Omicron variant before Christmas.Confirmed cases of the faster-spreading strain have risen by more than 12,000 in the UK – and London’s cases alone topped 10,000, according to the latest data on Sunday.But around one third of the Cabinet are said to be reluctant to support new restrictions in the coming days, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak among them, according to The Times.The paper reported that 10 ministers are resisting a call by the Government’s chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

UK Government Unveils Support Package For Cinemas, Theaters and Museums Amidst Omicron Chaos

UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak has unveiled an extra £30M ($40M) to help theatres and museums in England impacted by the Omicron variant, while cinemas can apply for grants of up to £6,000 ($7,950) per premises. The move comes as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed there will be no new Covid measures in England before Christmas but said curbs could be imposed next week once more data on the Omicron variant is available. Omicron has been causing mass cancellations of trips to cultural venues in the run up to Christmas, with Covid-19 case numbers just shy of 100,000 per day and Prime...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Doctors who mourned Covid victims on day of No 10 garden ‘party’ hit out at Boris Johnson

Angry medics who mourned Covid victims on the day Boris Johnson and his staff drank wine and ate cheese in the garden of Downing Street during lockdown were among those to condemn the prime minister over his alleged law-breaking.No 10 insisted that a photo published on Sunday showing Mr Johnson, wife Carrie and two aides sat around a table was a work meeting and not a social gathering.The photo was taken on 15 May when social mixing between households was legally limited to two people meeting outdoors while distanced and in-person work meetings were discouraged unless “absolutely necessary”.It has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Brexit negotiator David Frost quits UK govt

Former Brexit negotiator David Frost resigned from the government with immediate effect on Saturday, topping a torrid week for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson after a party rebellion on new coronavirus curbs and by-election humiliation. Frost, a trusted ally of the prime minister, sent his resignation letter following reports that he was to leave his post in January. "It is disappointing that this plan has become public this evening and in the circumstances I think it is right for me to write to step down with immediate effect," he said in the letter, published by Johnson's Downing Street office. Frost told Johnson he had "concerns about the current direction of travel" regarding coronavirus regulations and tax rises.
POLITICS
The Independent

Johnson accused of ‘ducking difficult decisions’ over Christmas lockdown

Boris Johnson has been accused of “ducking difficult decisions” after he drew back from imposing new Covid rules in the run-up to Christmas despite fears the NHS could be overwhelmed.Following a special two-hour meeting of the Cabinet the Prime Minister said he had to “reserve the possibility” that further action would be needed at some point to curb the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.However, he said there were still “uncertainties” around the severity of the new strain, as well as the rate of hospital admissions associated with it, and its impact on the effectiveness of the vaccines.Please exercise...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The government has agreed to allow the biggest superspreader event of the year to go ahead as usual

As a response to the rise of the Omicron variant, “keeping the data under constant review” is not exactly a call to arms. The prime minister and his cabinet held an emergency (virtual) cabinet meeting to discuss whether they should approve one of three packages of measures to slow the spread of the virus, reduce the jeopardy to the NHS, protect health and save lives – albeit mostly after Christmas Day. Yet they emerged with nothing.
POLITICS
Vice

Boris Johnson’s ‘Ex-Lover’ Has Gone Down a QAnon-Inspired Rabbit Hole

On the 21st of October, Jennifer Arcuri hosted a livestream via the encrypted messaging app Telegram to talk about Satanists in the UK government. The American entrepreneur, who rose to prominence in the UK over an alleged affair with Prime Minister Boris Johnson when he was mayor of London, announced that she’d had “a few requests to do some conspiracy discussions.”
U.K.
Variety

Satire ‘Spitting Image’ to Make West End Debut, Lampooning U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson

“Spitting Image,” the iconic British satirical puppet show rebooted for streamer BritBox U.K., is set to make its stage debut at London’s West End in 2022. The target of the show will be beleaguered U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is currently battling a wave of criticism over parties allegedly held at 10, Downing Street during Christmas and lockdowns, and a wave of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. “Spitting Image” co-creator Roger Law said: “The last month has shown ‘Spitting Image’ has been far too kind to Boris and his pals on TV recently. So to deliver the kind of sharp satire...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Laura Kuenssberg to step down as BBC political editor

Laura Kuenssberg has confirmed she is stepping down as the BBC’s political editor after seven years in the job – and a blizzard of claims of bias.The journalist, who has been subjected to intense scrutiny, will leave the role next Easter to take up a senior presenting and reporting position across the corporation. Her work will encompass television, radio and online.Kuenssberg, who was raised in Glasgow, succeeded Nick Robinson as political editor in 2015, becoming the first woman to hold the position.In her time covering major events including the Brexit referendum, the government’s response to the pandemic and two...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

What the papers say – December 22

The nation’s papers revolve around the news that Christmas celebrations can go ahead on December 25 despite the surge in Omicron cases.The Guardian, Metro and The Daily Telegraph have the latest in the UK potentially locking down for Christmas as Omicron cases continue to surge, reporting that Boris Johnson has “promised millions of families there will be no lockdown this Christmas”. However, restrictions could still imposed for New Year’s Eve.Guardian front page, Wednesday 22 December 2021: PM rules outfurther curbs on Christmas socialising pic.twitter.com/ZRzaOH9oFx— The Guardian (@guardian) December 21, 2021Wednesday's front page: XMAS CAN GO AHEAD!#tomorrowspaperstoday #skypapers #BBCPapers pic.twitter.com/s58iAdxRVm— Metro Newspaper UK...
WORLD
AFP

Channel migrant crossings to UK more than triple in 2021 

Arash took his first steps on English soil on a cloudy, drizzly day in May, after attempting a perilous crossing of the Channel from northern France. Arash, 28, who is now seeking asylum in Britain, is one of more than 27,000 people who attempted the perilous journey in 2021 -- a record.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Johnson faces calls to outline Covid strategy as Wales prepares to tighten curbs

Boris Johnson has been urged to outline his post-Christmas Covid strategy, as Wales became the latest part of the UK to outline a tightening of restrictions.The Prime Minister has reassured people that no further curbs will be introduced in England before December 25, given there is not enough evidence on the severity of the Omicron variant and hospital admission to justify stricter measures.With the situation constantly being reviewed, Health Secretary Sajid Javid advised everyone to “remain cautious” while his ministerial colleague Gillian Keegan warned there is “uncertainty” around people making new year’s eve plans.Meanwhile, the latest Government figures show a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Uncertainty over new year’s eve plans as Government urges caution over Christmas

Boris Johnson has been urged to outline his post-Christmas Covid strategy, as a health minister warned there is “uncertainty” around people making new year’s eve plans.The Prime Minister has reassured people that no further restrictions will be introduced before December 25 given there is not enough evidence on the severity of the Omicron variant and hospital admission to justify stricter measures.But with the situation constantly being reviewed, Conservative frontbencher Gillian Keegan urged caution over the days ahead.Asked on LBC about going ahead with a gathering or party on December 31, the health minister said: “There is uncertainty. We can’t predict...
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson urged to outline Covid plans as rest of UK brings in new rules

Boris Johnson has been told to outline his post-Christmas Covid strategy for England, as Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland have all announced new restrictions to tackle the Omicron variant.On Wednesday evening, Stormont ministers agreed a series of restrictions due to come into force on Boxing Day, including nightclubs having to close at 8pm, and guidance to limit contacts with different households.The Northern Ireland announcement follows similar measures set out in Wales earlier the same day, and in Scotland on Tuesday.But the Prime Minister has reassured people that no further curbs will be introduced in England before December 25, given there...
PUBLIC HEALTH
