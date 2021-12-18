Buck Showalter is next Mets manager: Social media reactions

The Mets have named their 24th manager in franchise history, as Buck Showalter was confirmed to be the team’s choice after owner Steve Cohen revealed the news in a tweet on Saturday afternoon.

Showalter, reportedly signing a three-year for more money than any other manager in franchise history, was seen as the favorite to land the job heading into the interview process, and now comes with more managing experience than any other skipper in franchise history since their first ever manager in Casey Stengel.

With so much experience on his resume, including years of knowledge in handling New York, the hiring is being widely praised by Mets fans and baseball media. Here are some of the highlight reactions to Showalter’s hiring:

