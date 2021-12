Higgins recorded two receptions on three targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 15-10 win over Denver. Higgins entered Sunday's game having earned at least seven targets in each of his last three games. However, offensive volume was virtually nonexistent for all Cincinnati skill-position players against Denver, as Joe Burrow took to the air only 22 times. Despite limited opportunities, Higgins still managed to display some big-play ability by ripping off a 17-yard gain early in the first quarter. He should also be in position for a bounceback effort heading into a Week 16 matchup against a depleted Baltimore secondary.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO