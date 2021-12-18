ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All Boston Bruins Games Postponed Through December 26

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins will not be playing any games until after December 26. The announcement was made Saturday “as a result of additional positive...

boston.cbslocal.com

NESN

Ex-Bruin Brett Connolly Suspended Four Games After Scary Hit On Tanner Kero

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday’s game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
AFP

Latest shutdown casts doubt on NHL's Beijing Olympic participation

The National Hockey League on Sunday suspended all games involving cross border travel between Canada and the United States, putting in doubt the players ability to participate in the 2022 Beijing Olympics. The league was scheduled to take a three-week break in February so the NHL could take part in the Winter Games for the first time since 2014 in Sochi, but with close to 40 games postponed due to Covid-19 outbreaks, the league might now have to use that time to get the regular season schedule back on track. The league said on Sunday it is expected to make a decision on the Olympics in the coming days. "Given the disruption to the NHLâs regular-season schedule caused by recent COVID-related events  and the continued uncertainty caused by the ongoing COVID pandemic, the NHL and NHLPA are actively discussing the matter of NHL Player participation in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, and expect to be in a position to announce a final determination in the coming days," a spokesman for the league said Sunday.
fiveforhowling.com

Update: Coyotes' next two games postponed

The Arizona Coyotes’ schedule continues to be impacted by COVID-19 with the postponement of tomorrow’s game against the Seattle Kraken. This is the second straight Coyotes game to be postponed due to COVID-19 issues. Previously, their game on Sunday against the Vancouver Canucks was also postponed. While the...
CBS Philly

NHL To Pause Season From Wednesday Through Saturday Amid Rise In Positive COVID-19 Test Results

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Tuesday’s Flyers game with the Capitals will be the last one they can play for a few days. The NHL is suspending all operations Wednesday through Christmas day amid a rise in positive COVID-19 test results among players, and with 10 of the league’s 32 teams’ schedules already paused and their facilities closed. The Flyers have placed forward Kevin Hayes on the COVID list as the virus wreaks havoc on the league. The league announced Monday night that it will open its annual holiday break two days earlier than scheduled and have it run through Saturday. The decision, reached...
92.9 The Ticket

NHL postpones Boston-Montreal game due to COVID-19 cases

The NHL has postponed Saturday's game between Boston and Montreal amid a rise in COVID-19 cases around the league. The league said a makeup date for the game hasn't been finalized. The Canadiens play again Monday at the New York Islanders. There was no word from the league on the Bruins' game Sunday at Ottawa.
CHINA

