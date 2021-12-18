ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

8 Amazing Spider-Man Team-Ups

IGN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor a hero who has been an outlaw for most of his fictional lifespan and who has often bemoaned his loner status, Spider-Man has lots of friends in the capes community. We’ve seen that come into play in the MCU, where Tom...

za.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

Scarlett Johansson Leaves Chris Evans Hanging, Leaves New Movie

Marvel legends Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson are known globally as their Avenger counterparts, and the two were set to star together in an upcoming Apple movie. Now, however, this reuniting will have to wait. Captain America (Chris Evans) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) were set to reunite in Apple’s...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Jamie Foxx Had One Condition in Spider-Man: No Way Home Return

What makes Spider-Man: No Way Home more exciting is that the villains of the previous movies are coming back and their respective actors will be reprising their roles as the big baddies of the film. One of those iconic portrayals is that of Jamie Foxx who played Electro in the version of Andrew Garfield but before his return, he has been promised one condition.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Holland
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Tom Holland Talks About Stepping Down From Marvel Role

The old adage is that all good things must come to an end. While it looks like Tom Holland is on board for at least another Spider-Man movie after the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home later this month, the actor seems well aware it's impossible for him to remain in the role forever. At a recent red carpet event, the Marvel superstar told one Associated Press reporter he always has to do what's best for the character, even if it means stepping down.
MOVIES
IndieWire

It’s a Resurrection: ‘Matrix’ Will Add to the Box Office Boom ‘Spider-Man’ Began

After four days of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (Sony), December domestic grosses have unexpectedly done only 4 percent less than the same first 20 days in 2019. And to put the huge increase in comparison, before this weekend the total gross stood at less than half. Of course, the good news is a result of the just-under-$300-million total for the latest Marvel sequel. The early result of “No Way Home” alone is 63 percent of the month’s take so far. All of a sudden, this Christmas looks like it could be closer to normal than anyone expected. Our December preview suggested...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcu#Avengers#No Way Home#Marvel Team Up#Spidey
GAMINGbible

Tom Holland Reveals Which MCU Heroes Spider-Man Could Team Up With Next

One of the best things about the Marvel Cinematic Universe is seeing unexpected combinations of heroes team up with one another. Back in the day, most superhero movies were entirely insular affairs. Today? We can see Iron Man bickering with Doctor Strange, or watch Thor go on a cosmic adventure with Hulk. It's the stuff of dreams. Incredibly nerdy dreams.
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME TV Spot SPOILS The Film's Amazing Final Scene

Trailers for The Amazing Spider-Man 2 literally showed the final scene from the film, leading to a lot of disappointment among fans when they realized that was as much as they'd ever see of the hero's battle with Rhino. Now, not even 24 hours after Spider-Man: No Way Home opened in North America, TV spots are being released by Sony with a MAJOR SPOILER in them.
TV & VIDEOS
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN Star Rhys Ifans Plays Coy When Asked About Lizard Return In SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME

We're in the endgame now, web-heads! Spider-Man: No Way Home arrives in theaters this week, and that means we're just days away from finally learning how this Multiverse-spanning trilogy concludes. Over the past couple of years, we've seen countless rumours, theories, and apparent leaks do the rounds online, so everything will soon be a lot clearer when it comes to this threequel.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
Cinema Blend

Jamie Foxx's Electro: 6 Things To Remember About The Amazing Spider-Man 2 Villain Before No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home is swinging into theaters soon as part of the Marvel Phase 4 movies, and with that is the arrival of several villains who might not look so familiar to regular Marvel Cinematic Universe fans. But, to fans of the Spider-Man movies prior to Tom Holland taking over the role, some of these characters feel like old friends. These include villains like Doc Ock, the Green Goblin, and Electro.
MOVIES
allears.net

“This Movie Made Me Feel Again”: 74 Thoughts I Had Watching ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’ for the First Time

It’s the FINAL FILM I need to watch before I go to ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’! (Editor’s note: I saw No Way Home on Saturday and I’ll never be the same.) I am shockingly very into Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man and I really like Gwen Stacy, so I hope we get more of her in this one! I also hope the villain is better than the Lizardman.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Nets Amazing $181 Million International Box Office

Spider-Man: No Way Home's International box office total now sits at an impressive $181 million after Friday. Both in the United States and overseas, Tom Holland's multiversal entry is doing tremendous numbers. Heading into Saturday, other territories added $67 million. When paired with America's $121 million day, you see just how formidable Spidey will be in the run-up to Christmas. Globally, the total now stands at $302 and Marvel Studios has to be thrilled at the response to their latest entry in the trilogy with Sony. A very real path exists for Spider-Man: No Way Home to be the highest-earning movie in the MCU this year before a week passes. Shang-Chi was an audience pleaser and people turned out to Eternals despite some critical polarization. But, Holland's film has proved to be bullet-proof so far. Analysts will be watching this one closely after Saturday as Sony has already had to adjust its own projections after that wild Friday haul.
MOVIES
St. Joseph News-Press

The Shuffle: Crawling up the 'Spider-Man' franchises

This weekend, likely the biggest movie of the year, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” hits theaters for the holiday season. Since the original Sam Raimi film spun its first web in 2002, it’s had nine official films (We’re ignoring early television films and the Marvel films in which Spider-Man makes an appearance).
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy