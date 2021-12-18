8 Amazing Spider-Man Team-Ups

Spider-Man: No Way Home's International box office total now sits at an impressive $181 million after Friday. Both in the United States and overseas, Tom Holland's multiversal entry is doing tremendous numbers. Heading into Saturday, other territories added $67 million. When paired with America's $121 million day, you see just how formidable Spidey will be in the run-up to Christmas. Globally, the total now stands at $302 and Marvel Studios has to be thrilled at the response to their latest entry in the trilogy with Sony. A very real path exists for Spider-Man: No Way Home to be the highest-earning movie in the MCU this year before a week passes. Shang-Chi was an audience pleaser and people turned out to Eternals despite some critical polarization. But, Holland's film has proved to be bullet-proof so far. Analysts will be watching this one closely after Saturday as Sony has already had to adjust its own projections after that wild Friday haul.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO