ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelan County, WA

Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Chelan County by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-18 15:57:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-18 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The latest road conditions for the...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Whatcom County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-21 21:41:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-22 00:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Western Whatcom County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT * WHAT...Freezing rain may linger in some locations where temperatures remain right around or just below freezing through midnight before precipitation changes over the rain. Little to no additional ice accumulation expected. * WHERE...Lowlands of western Whatcom County, including Point Roberts, Lummi Island, Bellingham, and Sumas. * WHEN...Until midnight PST tonight. * IMPACTS...Periods of freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Spokane Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 04:04:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-22 06:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Spokane Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...There will be additional snow accumulations between 4AM and 6AM. Wintry conditions will continue. * WHERE...Spokane, Rockford, Spokane Valley, Coeur d`Alene, Cheney, Hayden, Post Falls, Airway Heights, and Davenport. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are possible. This could impact the Wednesday morning commute.
FERRY COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-23 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-26 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or downloading DOT mobile apps. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST THURSDAY WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM THURSDAY TO 4 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches with 7 to 16 inches above 7000 feet. Locally up to 2 feet along the Sierra crest above 8000 feet. Winds gusting to 35 mph, with ridge wind gusts exceeding 80 mph. For the Winter Storm Warning, an additional 2 to 4 feet of snow through Sunday, with some areas above 7000 receiving additional accumulations of 5 to 7 feet. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 4 AM Thursday to 4 PM PST Sunday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 2 AM Wednesday to 4 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could become very difficult impossible, especially for areas above 7000 feet through Thursday. By Friday, travel will be difficult at all elevations. Periodic road closures may be possible during heaviest snowfall rates. Gusty winds and large waves will create hazardous boating conditions on Lake Tahoe and Donner Lake. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is expected to mix with or change to rain below 7000 feet for Wednesday and Thursday before changing to all snow late Thursday. There may be a brief break in heavier snowfall rates Friday afternoon.
ALPINE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Central Douglas County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-24 11:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-27 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: * Stock emergency kit with tire chains, flashlight, batteries, blankets, food, water, and medications. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * Plan now to avoid traveling during the storm. * A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow accumulations that may create dangerous travel. Target Area: Central Douglas County; Eastern Curry County and Josephine County; Eastern Douglas County Foothills; Jackson County WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MIDDAY FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY MORNING ABOVE 1500 FEET * WHAT...Periods of moderate to heavy snowfall is possible, mainly above 1500 foot elevations. Total snow accumulations of several inches at lower elevations to as much as a few feet near 3500 foot elevations are possible. * WHERE...Central Douglas County, Eastern Curry County and Josephine County, Eastern Douglas County Foothills and Jackson County including portions of Interstate 5 between Grants Pass and Tri-City, portions of Highway 199 in the Illinois Valley, portions of the Tiller Highway from near Tiller to Shady Cove, portions of Highway 138 east of Roseburg, portions of Highway 62 from Shady Cove to Prospect, much of the Applegate Valley, Jacksonville, from east Medford south to the Ashland area in the Rogue Valley, and Highway 140 east of White City. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult to impossible, at times, during this time period. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels on Christmas Eve day are likely to be between 1500 and 2500 feet. Cold low pressure moving through the area Christmas Eve into Christmas Day is likely to lead to locally intense showers resulting in accumulations, at times. Additional waves of low pressure and a cooling air mass are then likely to bring additional periods of snow on the 26th and 27th, possibly down to 500 to 1000 foot elevations, at times. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
COOS COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chelan, WA
County
Skagit County, WA
County
Chelan County, WA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-23 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-26 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County; Shasta Lake Area, Northern Shasta County Multiple Winter Storms to Impact Holiday Mountain Travel through the Weekend .A series of winter storms will bring multiple rounds of mountain snow and gusty winds tonight through Sunday. Snow showers will spread over northern California tonight and Wednesday with heavier snow expected Wednesday night and continuing into the weekend. Major travel delays and difficult travel conditions are anticipated later this week. Gusty winds will further reduce visibilities during this event with local whiteout conditions possible. Holiday travelers should prepare for winter driving conditions by packing chains, warm winter clothes, and extra food and water. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST THURSDAY WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM THURSDAY TO 4 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Wet snow tonight through Wednesday with 1 to 3 inches accumulation above 4000 feet, and localized higher amounts. Heavier snow Thursday through Sunday with total accumulations of 8 to 12 inches, and localized amounts up to 3 to 4 feet. Travel will be very difficult to impossible over the Holiday weekend due to heavy snow and lowering snow levels to 1000 to 1500 feet by Sunday. * WHERE...Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County and Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County. * WHEN...Winter Weather Advisory until 4 AM Thursday. Winter Storm Warning 4 AM Thursday to 4 PM Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times. Wind gusts to 50 mph or higher are possible over higher terrain. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means there will be snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Travel is not recommended while the warning is in effect. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. A Winter Weather Advisory for wet snow means periods of wet snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
COLUSA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-23 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. * See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions. Target Area: Western Siskiyou County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY ABOVE 3500 FEET WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING ABOVE 1500 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches expected. Wind gusts from the southwest at 30 to 40 mph are possible, at times, leading to blowing and drifting snow in exposed areas. For the Winter Storm Watch above 1500 feet, heavy snow is likely, at times. Additional snow accumulations of around 10 inches at lower elevation to several feet at mid and upper elevations are likely. Gusty winds are also likely lead to blowing and drifting snow, at times. * WHERE...For the Winter Storm Warning, the mountains above 4500 feet in Western Siskiyou County. Some lighter snow accumulations will be possible down to 3000 foot elevations on Thursday morning. For the Winter Storm Watch, elevations at and above 1500 feet including the Scott Valley, Sawyers Bar, and Scott Bar. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 10 AM PST Thursday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Friday morning through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible, especially during the Winter Storm Watch time period. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will lower the afternoon of Christmas Eve through the morning of the 27th from around 2500 foot elevations to around 1500 foot elevations, with snow levels dropping briefly to the valley floors at times. Check back for updates on forecast details as this active weather nears. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Western Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-24 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-27 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. * See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions. Target Area: Western Siskiyou County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY ABOVE 3500 FEET WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING ABOVE 1500 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches expected. Wind gusts from the southwest at 30 to 40 mph are possible, at times, leading to blowing and drifting snow in exposed areas. For the Winter Storm Watch above 1500 feet, heavy snow is likely, at times. Additional snow accumulations of around 10 inches at lower elevation to several feet at mid and upper elevations are likely. Gusty winds are also likely lead to blowing and drifting snow, at times. * WHERE...For the Winter Storm Warning, the mountains above 4500 feet in Western Siskiyou County. Some lighter snow accumulations will be possible down to 3000 foot elevations on Thursday morning. For the Winter Storm Watch, elevations at and above 1500 feet including the Scott Valley, Sawyers Bar, and Scott Bar. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 10 AM PST Thursday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Friday morning through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible, especially during the Winter Storm Watch time period. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will lower the afternoon of Christmas Eve through the morning of the 27th from around 2500 foot elevations to around 1500 foot elevations, with snow levels dropping briefly to the valley floors at times. Check back for updates on forecast details as this active weather nears. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Western Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-24 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-27 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. * See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions. Target Area: Western Siskiyou County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY ABOVE 3500 FEET WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING ABOVE 1500 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches expected. Wind gusts from the southwest at 30 to 40 mph are possible, at times, leading to blowing and drifting snow in exposed areas. For the Winter Storm Watch above 1500 feet, heavy snow is likely, at times. Additional snow accumulations of around 10 inches at lower elevation to several feet at mid and upper elevations are likely. Gusty winds are also likely lead to blowing and drifting snow, at times. * WHERE...For the Winter Storm Warning, the mountains above 4500 feet in Western Siskiyou County. Some lighter snow accumulations will be possible down to 3000 foot elevations on Thursday morning. For the Winter Storm Watch, elevations at and above 1500 feet including the Scott Valley, Sawyers Bar, and Scott Bar. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 10 AM PST Thursday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Friday morning through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible, especially during the Winter Storm Watch time period. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will lower the afternoon of Christmas Eve through the morning of the 27th from around 2500 foot elevations to around 1500 foot elevations, with snow levels dropping briefly to the valley floors at times. Check back for updates on forecast details as this active weather nears. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Storm Warning#Western Chelan County
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-23 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. * See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions. Target Area: Western Siskiyou County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY ABOVE 3500 FEET WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING ABOVE 1500 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches expected. Wind gusts from the southwest at 30 to 40 mph are possible, at times, leading to blowing and drifting snow in exposed areas. For the Winter Storm Watch above 1500 feet, heavy snow is likely, at times. Additional snow accumulations of around 10 inches at lower elevation to several feet at mid and upper elevations are likely. Gusty winds are also likely lead to blowing and drifting snow, at times. * WHERE...For the Winter Storm Warning, the mountains above 4500 feet in Western Siskiyou County. Some lighter snow accumulations will be possible down to 3000 foot elevations on Thursday morning. For the Winter Storm Watch, elevations at and above 1500 feet including the Scott Valley, Sawyers Bar, and Scott Bar. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 10 AM PST Thursday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Friday morning through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible, especially during the Winter Storm Watch time period. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will lower the afternoon of Christmas Eve through the morning of the 27th from around 2500 foot elevations to around 1500 foot elevations, with snow levels dropping briefly to the valley floors at times. Check back for updates on forecast details as this active weather nears. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-23 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. * See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions. Target Area: Western Siskiyou County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY ABOVE 3500 FEET WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING ABOVE 1500 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches expected. Wind gusts from the southwest at 30 to 40 mph are possible, at times, leading to blowing and drifting snow in exposed areas. For the Winter Storm Watch above 1500 feet, heavy snow is likely, at times. Additional snow accumulations of around 10 inches at lower elevation to several feet at mid and upper elevations are likely. Gusty winds are also likely lead to blowing and drifting snow, at times. * WHERE...For the Winter Storm Warning, the mountains above 4500 feet in Western Siskiyou County. Some lighter snow accumulations will be possible down to 3000 foot elevations on Thursday morning. For the Winter Storm Watch, elevations at and above 1500 feet including the Scott Valley, Sawyers Bar, and Scott Bar. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 10 AM PST Thursday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Friday morning through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible, especially during the Winter Storm Watch time period. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will lower the afternoon of Christmas Eve through the morning of the 27th from around 2500 foot elevations to around 1500 foot elevations, with snow levels dropping briefly to the valley floors at times. Check back for updates on forecast details as this active weather nears. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy