Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Chelan County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-23 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-26 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County; Shasta Lake Area, Northern Shasta County Multiple Winter Storms to Impact Holiday Mountain Travel through the Weekend .A series of winter storms will bring multiple rounds of mountain snow and gusty winds tonight through Sunday. Snow showers will spread over northern California tonight and Wednesday with heavier snow expected Wednesday night and continuing into the weekend. Major travel delays and difficult travel conditions are anticipated later this week. Gusty winds will further reduce visibilities during this event with local whiteout conditions possible. Holiday travelers should prepare for winter driving conditions by packing chains, warm winter clothes, and extra food and water. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST THURSDAY WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM THURSDAY TO 4 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Wet snow tonight through Wednesday with 1 to 3 inches accumulation above 4000 feet, and localized higher amounts. Heavier snow Thursday through Sunday with total accumulations of 8 to 12 inches, and localized amounts up to 3 to 4 feet. Travel will be very difficult to impossible over the Holiday weekend due to heavy snow and lowering snow levels to 1000 to 1500 feet by Sunday. * WHERE...Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County and Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County. * WHEN...Winter Weather Advisory until 4 AM Thursday. Winter Storm Warning 4 AM Thursday to 4 PM Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times. Wind gusts to 50 mph or higher are possible over higher terrain. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means there will be snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Travel is not recommended while the warning is in effect. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. A Winter Weather Advisory for wet snow means periods of wet snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

COLUSA COUNTY, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO