Salem, OR

Cello and a waterfall: Salem composer combines love of music, outdoors in video project

By Eddy Binford-Ross, Salem Statesman Journal
 4 days ago
Joe Harchanko sits, holding his cello. His bow touches the strings and he begins a soothing Irish folk tune, Si Bheag Si Mhor. As he plays, a waterfall cascades behind him and, to his right, a stream tumbles over the rocks.

The video of Si Bheag Si Mhor is one of 12 pieces that currently make up Harchanko’s “Oregon Outdoors Music Project.” Each piece is a song played by Harchanko and paired with visuals of the outdoors.

Harchanko, a professional musician from Salem, embarked on this project in spring of 2020. After his live performances were canceled and he found himself stuck at home, he searched for a way to remain creative and continue to perform through the pandemic.

He found that in the Oregon Outdoors Music Project.

“When our usual creative outlets got shut down, it was a replacement of live performances, but it's taken off from there into its own thing,” Harchanko said.

This project was also a way for Harchanko to combine two of his favorite things — nature and music.

“When I’m making music, I often want to be out hiking. When I’m out hiking or camping, that’s when I have ideas and want to get back to the studio to create them,” Harchanko said. “This project is a great way to bring those two worlds together.”

Within the Oregon Outdoors Music Project the theme of nature remains consistent, but the music varies, including original compositions, traditional folk songs and electronic renderings.

Last winter, Harchanko created a piece for the project inspired by snow. Working with a colleague, they recorded a song which Harchanko took to the editing studio and “reimagined the music entirely in an electronic setting.” Bleak, as the piece is entitled, is accompanied by scenes of snow from the Cascades and Willamette Valley.

“It started with cello, but it very much ended up in the sort of electronic realm. And, really, for that piece the music and video came together at the same time,” Harchanko said.

Several other pieces in the project are of Harchanko performing Bach compositions outdoors. Over six videos, Harchanko plays Bach’s First Suite in various springtime locations, among lavenders and cherry blossoms.

“Each of the Bach Suites always remind me of a particular time of year. The First Suite to me is a springtime suite,” Harchanko said.

Another piece was born recently when Harchanko was scrolling through his phone and came across a video that iPhoto created of a family trip to the Baskett Slough Wildlife Refuge. Inspired, he sat down and created an original composition based on the images, which he published along with the photos as “Images of Life I. Basket Slough.”

This project allowed him the space to explore both musically and visually. As a composer, Harchanko says people are always doing the visual component for him, whether that be films or concerts or something else. But this project forced him to take on the role of visual creation and he found inspiration within his own photos of the outdoors.

Going forward, Harchanko plans to continue adding pieces to this project, even as in-person performances return.

“I am constantly rethinking what it means to be a composer and cellist. I think it's unrealistic to just be focused on live performance and I’ve just been loving this medium as a creative outlet,” Harchanko said.

To see and listen to more of the Oregon Outdoors Music Project, visit Cellotopia on YouTube.

Eddy Binford-Ross is the Outdoors Intern at the Statesman Journal. Contact her at ebinfordross@statesmanjournal.com or follow on Twitter @eddybinfordross.

