The electric bike market is filled with a number of high-end and low-end models to choose from with little in between, which is where the Arrow B1 carbon fiber electric bike is expected to excel. The electric bike is focused on enhanced value to provide consumers with a transportation option that doesn't skimp when it comes to premium materials, but at a far more accessible price point than high-end alternatives. The bike comes in small, medium and large frame sizes to choose from that are each equipped with hydraulic brakes, air suspension and a 750W motor with a battery that's rated for 75-miles of range.

BICYCLES ・ 4 HOURS AGO