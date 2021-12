Deonna Purrazzo reveals that Triple H apologized to her for not being able to use her in a better capacity before she signed to WWE in 2018. Along the road to being signed to WWE in 2018, Deonna Purrazzo had many moments where she was utilized as an extra and featured in NXT tryouts. Her first time on WWE television was as one of Adam Rose’s Rosebuds and then, she was used as an alternate in the Mae Young Classic.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO