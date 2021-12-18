Wintry Mix Saturday

While there aren't any major storms in the forecast, quick moving systems passing by over the next 3-4 days will mean changeable conditions. One such system is moving through now. With temps below freezing initially, a wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet made roadways very slippery for the morning commute. Some light snow will be possible in areas just north of the wintry mix (parts of central NH and up through the Mt. Washington Valley up to 3" is possible.) The slippery traveling conditions will improve as skies brighten during the afternoon with highs in the 30s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 17 HOURS AGO