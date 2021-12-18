Wintry Mix Saturday

While there aren't any major storms in the forecast, quick moving systems passing by over the next 3-4 days will mean changeable conditions. With temps near the freezing mark, a wintry mix of freezing rain and rain continues to make roadways very slippery. A little farther north, snow for parts of central NH and up through the Mt. Washington Valley where up to 3" is possible through early afternoon. The slippery traveling conditions will gradually improve during the afternoon hours, as skies will clear with highs in the 30s.
Comments / 0