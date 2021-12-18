ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wintry Mix Saturday

By Michael Estime
fox2detroit.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExpect a wintry mix of snow, sleet and rain this...

www.fox2detroit.com

WLUC

Active pattern continues with more wintry precip

Lake effect snow showers will continue during the morning along the northwest wind belts. Otherwise, clouds will partially clear mainly in the south. Tomorrow scattered snow showers move in during the morning. Then, a front moves on Friday with rain/snow mix and patchy freezing drizzle. This will cause roads to be slippery! Christmas Day looks decent with mostly cloudy skies.
ENVIRONMENT
WMUR.com

Video: Wintry mix to taper off; more mixed showers possible for Christmas

While there aren't any major storms in the forecast, quick moving systems passing by over the next 3-4 days will mean changeable conditions. One such system is moving through now. With temps below freezing initially, a wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet made roadways very slippery for the morning commute. Some light snow will be possible in areas just north of the wintry mix (parts of central NH and up through the Mt. Washington Valley up to 3" is possible.) The slippery traveling conditions will improve as skies brighten during the afternoon with highs in the 30s.
ENVIRONMENT
KATC News

Chilly start, mild finish Thursday

Another chilly-cold one tonight with overnight lows heading for the upper 30s to lower 40s. You could make the argument for some patchy fog in spots, but the signals are not all that strong at this time.
ENVIRONMENT
WMUR.com

Video: Rain, snow, wintry mix continue to push through New Hampshire

While there aren't any major storms in the forecast, quick moving systems passing by over the next 3-4 days will mean changeable conditions. With temps near the freezing mark, a wintry mix of freezing rain and rain continues to make roadways very slippery. A little farther north, snow for parts of central NH and up through the Mt. Washington Valley where up to 3" is possible through early afternoon. The slippery traveling conditions will gradually improve during the afternoon hours, as skies will clear with highs in the 30s.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
alaskasnewssource.com

Evening snow for Southcentral Alaska, wintry mix for Southwest

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Wednesday is starting off on a chilly note with a few locations falling below zero this morning. Warmer conditions are to the south where coastal regions have managed to stay in the teens and 20s through the night. While we are starting off the day with...

