"My idea of Christmas, whether old-fashioned or modern, is very simple: loving others. Come to think of it, why do we have to wait for Christmas to do that?" — Bob Hope. BUILD-A-BASKET 2021 – ANOTHER GREAT SUCCESS! As the Build-A-Basket season begins to wind down for another year, Generations would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who participated. You are making a difference in the lives of so many homebound individuals with your giving holiday spirit. As always, we absolutely could not do this without the tremendous community support that we receive year after year. Thank you!

