Boston's Marcus Smart admits he tried to get the Celtics to sign Isaiah Thomas; 'there’s only so much I can do'

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

If there’s a reason why former Boston Celtics All-Star Isaiah Thomas did not get signed by his former team, if wasn’t veteran guard and former teammate Marcus Smart. Speaking to the press after Friday’s close loss to the Golden State Warriors, Smart revealed he’d been pulling for Thomas to get signed by the Celtics.

“I’m just proud that he gets another chance. He’s been doing everything he could to show the world that he’s still IT. I think he was written off a little early, but that dude’s a fighter, a warrior, and I’m just happy that somebody gave him a chance … I wish it could have been us. I’m really close with IT, but I’m glad somebody did (sign him).”

Asked directly if he had a role in trying to get him back in Boston, Smart admitted he had. “I did, but you know, there’s only so much I can do. It’s a business on that part.”

That’s a refrain Thomas and Celtics fans both know too well given his exit from the team. Most likely bigger tax and roster concerns won out over a return of the former King in the Fourth, but with some luck on his end sticking with the Los Angeles Lakers — the team that inked him to a 10-day deal — such a reunion could well still happen in the future.

