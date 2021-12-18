Expect Nothing Short Of Greatness From Kyler Murray

Colin Cowherd: “Arizona right now is struggling. In their last four games Kyler Murray is 1-3, his completion percentage has dropped off a cliff, and he’s throwing interceptions, not touchdowns. My guess is that he came back too soon. It’s very much a Russell Wilson experience, he’s not 100%. Those guys need their legs. Brady and Rodgers have so much experience that there’s other parts of their game that can take them through these patches. Remember, Kyler Murray only played one year of college, he was really a baseball guy as much as a football guy, and he’s only got 43 NFL starts. Now you put him on the road, no DeAndre Hopkins, Cleveland gets a lead at home, and it gets pretty ugly pretty fast. What you’ve seen is that he plays really well early, he gets banged up, he returns, and then he’s not the same quarterback. There are two things I’ve noticed about Kyler and you gotta watch the games to see this: I don’t love his body language, it’s got a little Jay Cutler feel to it. There’s a lot of eye-rolling, a lot of disgust, I’m not a huge fan of that. There have been reports that Kyler is not necessarily ‘one of the guys’, and they brought in some leaders like AJ Green and JJ Watt. We have to be honest about this, he’s 5’9 1/2", about 205 pounds. I had an NFL player, a GREAT one, who played him last year and hit him – he told me off the air ‘that dude doesn’t like to get hit.’ Not that anybody does but guys like Ben, Cam, Josh Allen, and Andrew Luck kind of lean into it as big and physical men. He’s not a gigantic guy and this is a sport of gigantic men bearing down on you.” (Full Video Above)

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO