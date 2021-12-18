YouTube TV removes ABC-owned stations amid negotiations; Stream KSAT 12 newscasts on free KSAT TV app

Paramount+ is offering new subscribers one month of free access to the streaming service as part of its 2021 holiday promotion.
The Paramount+ streaming deal is actually a continuation of its Black Friday promo, so if you didn’t sign up over Thanksgiving, you have another chance to score the discount for Christmas. To take advantage of this limited-time pricing, head to ParamountPlus.com and use the promo code PEAKSALE at checkout.
With this promotion, you can get free streaming to the entire Paramount+ library, which includes TV shows, movies and Paramount+ originals like The Good Fight, plus live TV streaming...
