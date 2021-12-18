ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YouTube TV removes ABC-owned stations amid negotiations; Stream KSAT 12 newscasts on free KSAT TV app

KSAT 12
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABC’s contract with Google’s YouTube TV for the ABC-owned television stations, the ESPN networks, the Disney channels, Freeform, the FX networks and the National Geographic channels expired on Friday,...

www.ksat.com

KTBS

Disney channels, including ABC, removed from YouTube TV as deal lapses

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Disney's channels, including ABC, are being removed from YouTube TV after the two companies were unable to renew their deal by Friday's deadline. The Disney channels being removed from Google's streaming service include ABC, ESPN, the Disney Channel, Freeform, the FX networks and National Geographic channels.
techworm.net

10 Best Free IPTV Apps: Stream Live TV on Android & iOS in 2021

Internet Protocol Television or IPTV transmits and broadcasts TV signals and programs over the internet. It does not require the support for traditional equipment like antennae, satellite dishes, or fibre optic cables to broadcast content to the users. As a result, you can stream your favorite channels and shows from...
Daily Mail

YouTube TV and Disney finally reach a contract agreement after negotiations fell apart last night leaving subscribers without access to ESPN and other Disney-owned channels

Youtube TV and Disney have finally reached an agreement over contract talks after negotiations stalled last night, leaving subscribers without access to ESPN and other Disney-owned channels. Subscribers to YouTube TV lost access to Disney-owned channels at midnight Eastern time on Saturday after the two sides failed to reach agreement...
LehighValleyLive.com

ABC, ESPN, Disney stations back on YouTube TV. Here’s what happened

Less than two days after YouTubeTV viewers suddenly lost all Disney-owned channels in a contract dispute, the channels are back. “We’re happy to announce that we’ve reached a deal with Disney and have already started to restore access to channels like ESPN and FX, and Disney recordings that were previously in your Library,” YouTubeTV announced via Twitter on Sunday. “Your local ABC station will also be turning on throughout the day.”
ComicBook

Google and Disney Fight Could Remove ESPN, ABC, and More From YouTube TV

Google and Disney are apparently having difficulties coming together on a new streaming deal, and it could result in some difficult changes for YouTube TV subscribers. On Monday, Google started informing YouTube TV customers that it could lose the suite of networks owned by The Walt Disney Company when the current deal between the two sides expires on Friday. This means that YouTube TV subscribers could lose access to ESPN, ABC, FX, National Geographic, Disney Channel, and others.
6abc Action News

6abc Apps for Streaming TV, Mobile News, Echo

Stay on top of the latest breaking news, weather and traffic with the 6abc Philadelphia app. Get the top local headlines for the Philly area, as well as news from around the U.S. and the world. Stay on top of the latest breaking news, weather and traffic with the ABC7 Los Angeles app. Get the top local headlines for the CITY area, as well as news from around the U.S. and the world.
