A stubborn blaze that started early Monday morning and claimed the lives of two people has rekindled for a second time Wednesday morning. Flames could be shooting out of the 38 Jackson Street complex, on the Observer Highway side. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office, which is handling the investigation through its regional arson task force, said the fire is still under investigation, but declined to say anything more.

HOBOKEN, NJ ・ 7 HOURS AGO