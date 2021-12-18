Tornadoes’ toll: Family members mourn those they lost

A tornado outbreak that claimed at least 92 lives has left friends and relatives of the victims reeling and clinging to memories. Across multiple states, the victims of last weekend’s twisters included grandmothers, veterans, and, in some cases, multiple members of a single family.

On one street in Bowling Green, Kentucky, 12 people died, eight of them children. Other hard-hit communities are also dealing with numerous deaths. Amid their grief, those who knew the victims are sharing stories about what made their loved ones endearing and what they will miss.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.