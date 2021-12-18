ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Men Left Injured In West Philadelphia Double Shooting, Police Say

By CBS3 Staff
 4 days ago
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men were shot in West Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon, police say. The incident occurred on the 1000 block of Belmont Avenue just before 1 p.m.

A 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old man were each shot once in their left thigh, according to police. Both victims were transported to Presbyterian Hospital and placed in stable condition.

No arrests were made and no weapon was recovered.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here .

