Presidential Election

Biden to give Omicron-focused speech on Tuesday

By Kaitlan Collins, Jeff Zeleny
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
President Joe Biden will give an Omicron variant-focused speech on Tuesday as the nation contends with higher case numbers, deaths and hospitalizations from the coronavirus heading into the...

CNN

Analysis: Biden calls out anti-vax liars for promoting 'dangerous misinformation.' But don't expect anything to change

New York (CNN Business) — A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. When President Joe Biden stood in the State Dining Room on Tuesday to deliver a nationally televised address on the Omicron variant, he spoke to two groups of Americans: the vaccinated and the unvaccinated. But Biden also delivered a brief (and blunt) message to a third group of Americans: those who are profiting by promoting lies about the pandemic and vaccines.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNN

Biden's relationship with Manchin hits a low point, even as they clear the air

(CNN) — After months of careful cultivation -- and even a nickname -- the most important relationship in Washington is narrowly weathering its stormiest moment to date. "The Two Joes" -- President Joe Biden and Sen. Joe Manchin -- spoke by phone on Sunday evening after their tenuous alliance blew apart earlier that morning, imperiling the President's domestic agenda and leaving the fate of his legislative ambitions uncertain.
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Kamala Harris contrasts with Biden, refuses to blame unvaccinated for COVID waves

Vice President Kamala Harris refused to blame the unvaccinated for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a noticeably different stance than has been taken by President Biden. "I don't think this is a moment to talk about fault," Harris said during an interview with CBS when pressed on the matter. "It is no one's fault that this virus hit our shores or hit the world. … It is more about individual power and responsibility and the decisions that everyone has the choice to make."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Jen Psaki suggests Biden won't answer questions after Tuesday COVID speech: ‘It depends on what you ask’

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday President Biden could take questions after his address on Tuesday but it "depends on what you ask." Biden will address the nation on Tuesday about the highly transmissible omicron variant of the virus and what steps his administration plans to take. The White House has already offered a stark pronouncement for those who remain unvaccinated, saying they face a winter of "severe illness and death."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheDailyBeast

Kamala Harris Gets Extremely Pissed at Question Asked in Charlamagne Interview

Vice President Kamala Harris let her fury fly during an interview with Charlamagne Tha God on Friday, blasting the host’s question on whether Joe Biden or Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) is “the real president.” “It’s Joe Biden—and don’t start talking like a Republican about asking whether or not he’s president,” she said, her voice rising. “It’s Joe Biden. And I’m vice president, and my name is Kamala Harris.” She then went on to list some of the administration’s accomplishments and Build Back Better aspirations, emphasizing the White House’s role in getting them done or considered. “I hear the frustration, but let’s not deny the impact that we’ve had,” Harris said.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Virginia Mercury

Biden slams COVID-19 vaccine ‘lies,’ announces free at-home tests

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Tuesday urged that COVID-19 vaccine doubters stop “peddling lies” on TV and online, as the nation grapples with a rising number of cases due to the highly transmissible omicron variant. Biden also announced new federal help for testing and treatment in the states, including 500 million at-home rapid test […] The post Biden slams COVID-19 vaccine ‘lies,’ announces free at-home tests appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
PHARMACEUTICALS
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
abcstlouis.com

Kamala Harris diverges from Biden on who to blame for COVID-19

WASHINGTON (TND) — Vice President Kamala Harris did not fault the unvaccinated when asked who was to blame for the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases, leaving many surprised at the stark difference between her messaging and messaging from President Joe Biden regarding the pandemic. "I don't think this is...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

