Artur Beterbiev battles through cut, knocks out Marcos Browne

By Ringside Boxing Show
Maxboxing
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArtur Beterbiev battled plenty of adversity this week. A potential fight cancellation with growing COVID-19 cases in the area, as well as a fight potentially without fans, Beterbiev still managed to extend his perfect knockout streak to 17 in 17 bouts, stopping challenger Marcus Browne in round 9 in...

www.maxboxing.com

Florida Star

Artur Beterbiev And David Morrell Notch Big Wins

Artur Beterbiev faced more adversity in Friday’s IBF/WBC 175-pound title defense against slick-boxing southpaw Marcus Browne than perhaps at any time in his career. The following night, David Morrell dropped and stopped Alantez Fox in a fourth-round TKO victory. Here’s the lowdown on both bouts. The Russian-born Beterbiev...
COMBAT SPORTS
fightsports.tv

Artur Beterbiev Details How Fighting With Deep Head Cut Is Like

Artur Beterbiev beat Marcus Browne last Friday to continue his unbeaten streak. The Russian star grabbed his 17th victory via knockout. Beterbiev did not have an easy outing despite coming out as a winner as unforeseen circumstances had him fight out of his skin. With Browne ahead on the scorecard in the first five rounds, the Russian star sustained a deep cut on his forehead wherein blood kept rushing out. The injury was caused by an accidental clash of heads.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Beterbiev on Browne Headbutt: "It Was Intentional - 1000%"

Artur Beterbiev does not agree with the official verdict regarding the largest facial gash he has ever sustained inside a boxing ring. The unified IBF and WBC light heavyweight titleholder from Russia extended his unbeaten record to 17 wins – all inside the distance – this past Saturday by stopping mandatory challenger Marcus Browne in the ninth round at the Bell Centre in Montreal.
COMBAT SPORTS
