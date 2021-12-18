ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muslim countries plan meeting to help Afghanistan avert humanitarian crisis

By Isabel Vincent
NYPost
 4 days ago
The Organization of Islamic Cooperation, a group of 57 Muslim states, are meeting to find ways to help Afghanistan's Taliban government.

Pakistan is reportedly heading up a coalition of Muslim countries to help Afghanistan avert a humanitarian and economic crisis.

Foreign ministers from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, a group of 57 Muslim states, are meeting Sunday in Pakistan’s capital to find ways to bring aid to Afghanistan’s Taliban government, which took over after the US military pulled out of the country in mid August, the Voice of America reported.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Pakistan’s foreign minister, cautioned that the OIC meeting does not constitute official recognition of the insurgent regime, according to the report.

“Please do not abandon Afghanistan,” said Qureshi. “Please engage. We are speaking for the people of Afghanistan. We’re not speaking of a particular group. We are talking about the people of Afghanistan.”

The country is facing an imminent humanitarian disaster as a result of the Taliban takeover. Billions of dollars in the country’s assets have been frozen and foreign aid to the country has dried up as countries adopt a wait-and-see approach to whether the Taliban will return to the harsh, fundamentalist rule that it adopted when it first came to power in 1996.

The US, Russia, China and European Union will send representatives to the one-day summit in Islamabad, Qureshi said.

dallassun.com

China moves in on Iraq, but not like America did

China signed a deal to build 1,000 schools across Iraq shortly after the US announced the end of its combat mission in the country, having left over a million Iraqis dead. Under the deal signed last week with the Iraqi government, the Power China company will build 679 schools and Sino Tech will construct the remaining 321.
POLITICS
TIME

'Maybe the War Would Have Ended Earlier.' Afghanistan Watchdog Says Secrecy Hurt Oversight Effort

In the days leading up to the chaotic American withdrawal from Afghanistan, John Sopko’s staff began receiving urgent emails from the U.S. State Department to shut down public access to his agency’s website. As Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR), Sopko is charged with producing reports cataloging the waste, fraud and abuse that has plagued 20 years of U.S. reconstruction spending in Afghanistan.
MILITARY
#Us Military#Foreign Aid#Humanitarian Crisis#Pakistan#Muslim#Taliban#The Voice Of America#European Union
AFP

Taliban allow protest calling for Afghan assets to be released

Around 200 Afghans marched in Kabul Tuesday to demand the release of billions of dollars of assets frozen by the international community -- a rare protest allowed by the Taliban as the country battles a major economic crisis. There were no women in Tuesday's march, organised by a little-known group called the Afghan People's Movement which in the past has held peace rallies in the capital. The Taliban have outlawed protests unless approved, cracking down hard on several demonstrations held by women clamouring for the right to jobs and education. Tuesday's march clearly had the blessing of Afghanistan's new rulers, with Taliban social media accounts featuring multiple images and video clips saying participants spoke for ordinary citizens.
PROTESTS
US News and World Report

Afghan Taliban Stop Pakistan Army From Fencing International Border

KABUL/PESHAWAR, Pakistan (Reuters) - Taliban soldiers in Afghanistan disrupted the erecting of a security fence by the Pakistani military along the border between the two countries, Afghan officials said on Wednesday. Pakistan has fenced most of the 2,600 km (1,615 mile) border despite protestations from Kabul, which has always contested...
WORLD
AOL Corp

Heartbreaking images from Afghanistan food crisis: How to help

Nearly four months since the Taliban seized power and the United States pulled its troops from Afghanistan, the country is facing numerous humanitarian crises, including a critical food shortage that some aid groups say could kill a million Afghan children this winter. The New York Times reported this week that...
ADVOCACY
raventribune.com

Russia-Ukraine conflict: NATO puts crisis forces more prepared for action

AIn view of Russia’s deployment of troops near the border with Ukraine, NATO responded with an initial specific military operation and increased the operational readiness of its 40,000-strong Rapid Response Force (NRF) in the event of a crisis. WELT learned this from a senior NATO diplomat. Accordingly, the Highly...
MILITARY
The Independent

New Syrian migrants seek Europe, driven by post-war misery

She had already walked for 60 hours through the wet, dark forests of Poland, trying to make her way to Germany, when the 29-year-old Syrian Kurd twisted her knee. It wasn’t the first setback in Bushra’s journey. Earlier, her road companion and best friend had fainted in a panic attack as Polish border guards chased them. They hid in ditches and behind trees as her friend tried to regain her breath, but it was no good. They turned themselves in and the guards dumped them back across the border into Belarus They quickly returned, bedraggled and wet, on...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

UN chief warns Lebanon Cabinet paralysis may dampen support

The U.N. chief warned Tuesday that the international community is unlikely to come forth with much-needed support for Lebanon amid its persistent government paralysis and as the country struggles through a “very dramatic” crisis. Antonio Guterres’ remarks came at the end of his three-day visit during which he repeatedly urged Lebanon's political leadership to work together to resolve the economic and financial crisis. He also met with members of civil society groups and the U.N. peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon.The crisis has pushed more than three quarters of Lebanon's population of 6 million into poverty; the national currency is...
WORLD
NYPost

