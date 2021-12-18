ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Apple AirTags spark stalker warning as sheriff says they can be used to covertly monitor victims

By Jacob Bentley-York
 4 days ago
APPLE AirTags and other small tracking devices could be used to covertly monitor stalking victims, cops have warned.

The small round devices, which were released earlier this year, can attach to items like keys or bags so they can be tracked down if you lose them.

Apple AirTags are being used for malicious purposes, cops have warned

Apple previously described the budget products as “industry-first,” with the same “magical experience” as airpods.

But now a sheriff from Twin Falls, Idaho has said there is evidence that the new tech is being used for malicious purposes – including in cases of domestic abuse.

It comes just weeks after the tags were also reportedly being used by thieves to track high-end cars and steal them from people's homes.

The sheriff told KMTV: “We did some research on the topic and discovered that these apple air tags really do pose a danger if someone places this on/in your vehicle or personal belongings such as a back pack or purse.

“Of particular concern are individuals involved in domestic abuse situations.”

Apple have previously responded to problems, cited by the Washington Post, of “unwanted tracking” including a “strong set of proactive deterrents.”

But so far this has yet to include an Android equivalent, which has left many non-Apple users vulnerable.

“What’s more concerning is that if you don’t have an iPhone, your ability to know that you are being tracked nearly vanishes," the Sherriff added.

“Apple AirTags aren’t the only device on the market, but they are increasing in popularity.”

Fears had previously been raised about people putting one of the small AirTags on someone without them knowing and then using it to track them.

Apple subsequently updated their Airtag trackers in June in an effort to make them less creepy.

The update was made by Apple to make it harder for people to secretly track your movements using one of the small devices.

According to The Verge, Apple also revealed its working on an Android app that will make it easier to detect if someone is stalking you via an AirTag.

Updated iPhones could tell you “AirTag Found Moving With You” but those with an Android phone or without an update would be none the wiser.

That's unless the AirTag chimed after three days of moving.

The new update will see the AirTag make noise between eight and 24 hours after separation from the device tracking it.

iPhone users are also urged to search around them if they receive an alert that an AirTags has moved with them that they do not own.

