NHL announces enhanced COVID-19 measures amid case surge

 4 days ago
The NHL on Saturday announced that it would be implementing enhanced COVID-19 measures amid an uptick of new infections.

In a memorandum addressed to the NHL board of governors, club staff, and officials and players, the league announced that clubs would be required to wear masks during travel and in club facilities; practice social distancing while having club meals; and conduct only virtual or “brief in-person meetings” that are in large, well-ventilated areas.

Other measures detailed in the memorandum include asking clubs to avoid public transportation and undergo daily COVID-19 testing “for all members of the Club Traveling Party” and requesting that members of the media practice social distancing and wear masks while in the presence of clubs.

The league said the measures would apply to both fully vaccinated people and unvaccinated players until Jan. 7, when the guidance would be reevaluated by officials.

The announcement comes as the NHL earlier this week announced that it would be postponing three Calgary Flames games after the team suffered an outbreak among its members.

The Associated Press reported on Monday that six players on the team and one staff member had entered COVID-19 protocol, including Nikita Zadorov, Andrew Mangiapane, Brad Richardson, Elias Lindholm, Chris Tanev and Adam Ruzicka.

Last month, three Ottawa Senators games were also postponed amid a COVID-19 outbreak.

The NBA and NFL have announced that they are tightening COVID-19 protocols as well as cases surge among their personnel.

Scientists are racing to learn more about the omicron variant, which the World Health Organization said on Saturday had been reported in 89 countries, including South Africa, where it was first detected last month.

fiveforhowling.com

Update: Coyotes' next two games postponed

The Arizona Coyotes’ schedule continues to be impacted by COVID-19 with the postponement of tomorrow’s game against the Seattle Kraken. This is the second straight Coyotes game to be postponed due to COVID-19 issues. Previously, their game on Sunday against the Vancouver Canucks was also postponed. While the...
NHL
TheDailyBeast

NHL Shuts Down on COVID Surge, Beijing Olympics Decision for Players Is Imminent

The National Hockey League has halted its season as its rosters became ravaged by COVID outbreaks—and executives are reportedly on the verge of telling players they can’t travel to Beijing for the Winter Olympic Games in February. In an announcement late Monday, the NHL confirmed a shutdown after suspected Omicron cases ripped through 12 team camps and left more than 119 players in the league’s COVID containment protocols. The games still on the schedule for Tuesday will be played, but then the league will be put on pause until fixtures resume Monday. According to The Wall Street Journal, the sudden worsening of the pandemic is causing NHL executives concern about whether to allow players to take a break in February to go to Beijing. According to the Journal, the NHL can stop players from traveling if conditions are deemed to be “impractical or unsafe.” The league will reportedly announce its decision on Beijing later this week.
NHL
elitesportsny.com

NHL postpones another Devils game

On Monday afternoon, the NHL announced the New Jersey Devils will have another game postponed this week. Due to COVID-related issues affecting the Devils, Tuesday’s game in Pittsburgh has been postponed. A make-up date for the game has yet to be established. New Jersey’s game on Thursday against the...
NHL
