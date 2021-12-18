NHL announces enhanced COVID-19 measures amid case surge

The NHL on Saturday announced that it would be implementing enhanced COVID-19 measures amid an uptick of new infections.

In a memorandum addressed to the NHL board of governors, club staff, and officials and players, the league announced that clubs would be required to wear masks during travel and in club facilities; practice social distancing while having club meals; and conduct only virtual or “brief in-person meetings” that are in large, well-ventilated areas.

Other measures detailed in the memorandum include asking clubs to avoid public transportation and undergo daily COVID-19 testing “for all members of the Club Traveling Party” and requesting that members of the media practice social distancing and wear masks while in the presence of clubs.

The league said the measures would apply to both fully vaccinated people and unvaccinated players until Jan. 7, when the guidance would be reevaluated by officials.

The announcement comes as the NHL earlier this week announced that it would be postponing three Calgary Flames games after the team suffered an outbreak among its members.

The Associated Press reported on Monday that six players on the team and one staff member had entered COVID-19 protocol, including Nikita Zadorov, Andrew Mangiapane, Brad Richardson, Elias Lindholm, Chris Tanev and Adam Ruzicka.

Last month, three Ottawa Senators games were also postponed amid a COVID-19 outbreak.

The NBA and NFL have announced that they are tightening COVID-19 protocols as well as cases surge among their personnel.

Scientists are racing to learn more about the omicron variant, which the World Health Organization said on Saturday had been reported in 89 countries, including South Africa, where it was first detected last month.