EFL boss Rick Parry rules out plans for a 'circuit-breaker' to pause the season despite a surge in COVID-19 cases... and says 'there's NO scientific evidence' to suggest it will help

English Football League (EFL) chairman Rick Parry has ruled out a 'circuit-breaker' to momentarily suspend the season because of a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The emergence of the Omicron variant has wreaked havoc with the English football calendar with 19 matches postponed in the EFL alone this weekend.

Five of the six Premier League games scheduled for Saturday have also been called off, on top of four fixtures that did not go ahead because of coronavirus this past week.

Rick Parry said the EFL isn't considering a 'circuit breaker' despite the surge in COVID-19 cases

Speaking to BBC's Football Focus on Saturday, Parry acknowledged that the 'health and welfare of players, staff and spectators' was the priority but said pausing the season was not the answer.

'If we think a circuit breaker will help we will do it but, at the moment, there's no scientific evidence to suggest that it will help,' he said.

'We've got to stick together, stay calm and keep making balanced decisions on the basis of the latest information.'

'We wondered if a short sharp circuit breaker this weekend would help but, frankly, it wouldn't.

The EFL revealed this week 31 percent of players at its 72 clubs are unvaccinated

'There is no science to suggest it would help and, if you look at the geographical spread, there are areas where games can go ahead and where they can't.'

Parry's comments came shortly after The Times reported the government could impose a two week-long circuit breaker after Christmas.

Under the plans, shops and schools will reportedly remain open, but mixing indoors will be banned and pubs and restaurants will only be allowed to serve customers outdoor.

'There's talk of the government having a two-week lockdown after Christmas so maybe that will be taken out of our hands,' Parry continued.

'We are getting more information listening to the scientists, they need more data to try to work out exactly where we are going with this new strain. It is too early to tell.

'Next week we might be in a different position.'

Earlier this week, the EFL revealed 31 percent of players at its clubs across its 72 clubs had still not received a COVID jab and 25 percent of players did not intend to have the vaccine.

According to the data, 59 percent of players had been double-jabbed.

Aston Villa's game against Burnley was called off two hours before kick-off on Saturday

The figures were released as the EFL outlined new stringent protocols for the clubs, including daily lateral flow testing for all first-team players and staff and social distancing measures when not on the pitch.

The EFL also told clubs that games will go ahead as long as each team has 14 eligible players.

'We are having to be very adaptable, we're consulting with clubs because this is escalating all the time,' Parry continued.

'The rates of infection have gone up dramatically. They will no doubt go up dramatically again.

Manchester United's game against Brighton was called off earlier this week

'It really is a case of taking it one day at a time, trying to keep calm and balanced to do our best to get the season completed.'

Meanwhile, the Premier League acknowledged the decision to call off Aston Villa's home game against Burnley two hours before it was due to kickoff was far from ideal.

'The league understands the decision to postpone the match at such short notice will frustrate and disappoint supporters, and apologises for the inconvenience and disruption caused,' it said in a statement.

'The board assesses applications to postpone matches on a case-by-case basis, based on existing rules and Covid-19 postponement guidance issued to all clubs.'

HOW OMICRON COVID OUTBREAKS HAVE THE PREMIER LEAGUE ON EDGE

Arsenal

Mikel Arteta revealed Arsenal had been forced to close their London Colney training ground after reporting a 'few cases' among players and staff following their 2-0 victory over West Ham United. Defender Pablo Mari and midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga were among those to test positive and therefore missed the win at Leeds.

Aston Villa

Forced to postpone Premier League clash with Burnley on December 18 just two hours before kick-off after an increased amount of positive Covid-19 test results within their playing squad.

Brentford

The Bees have 13 cases among players and staff – the club are now calling for a circuit-breaker szhutdown to help clubs recover. Their training ground has been closed and as a result their trip to Southampton on Saturday has been postponed.

Leicester

Would have been without several players for Tottenham's visit on Thursday due to Covid before the game was postponed - despite initial calls being rejected - hours before kick-off. Their training ground was closed on Thursday morning to contain the outbreak but given they have an insufficient number of players available, their weekend trip to Everton is also off.

Manchester United

Case numbers are currently unknown but a large outbreak saw their game with Brentford postponed. Calls to have Saturday's game with Brighton to be postponed were accepted on Thursday, and it has emerged that United would have had only seven available players for that game such is the impact of the outbreak. Their training complex is closed until Tuesday at least, in order to reduce the risk of transmission.

Brighton

Had a request for Wednesday's game with Wolves to be postponed rejected by the Premier League following an outbreak at the club. Graham Potter confirmed there were 'three to four' positive cases before the game, which they lost 1-0. Saturday's game with Manchester United has now been postponed.

Norwich

Manager Dean Smith was facing an anxious wait to discover the full extent of the outbreak at the club. Josh Sargent, Lukas Rupp and Pierre Lees-Melou were absent from the squad that faced Aston Villa in midweek for 'Covid-related' reasons, but while Christos Tzolis is the only confirmed player to test positive, more positive test results have been returned. The Canaries had discussions with the Premier League over Saturday's clash with West Ham and it was agreed to postpone as they have an insufficient number of players available.

Watford

Saw their midweek game with Burnley postponed just hours before kick-off. With their training ground closed, their home match with Crystal Palace has now been confirmed as postponed too. Case numbers are currently unknown but they do not sufficient players to fulfil the Palace match.

Tottenham

Spurs were the first Premier League club to be hit by the Omicron variant last week and saw games against Brighton and Rennes postponed after cases reached double digits among players and staff. Those who tested positive for the virus are expected to return in the next couple of days after completing their 10-day self-isolation period. Spurs' clash with Leicester on Thursday was postponed despite initial demands to have the game called off were rejected, but Sunday's clash with Liverpool is due to go ahead.

Chelsea

After Brentford, the Blues became the latest club to be hit by a Covid outbreak, after it was confirmed ahead of their game with Everton that four more first-team players had tested positive. Mateo Kovacic was the first Chelsea player to get the virus in the outbreak this week, with Romelu Lukaku, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell following. Neverthless, their game with Everton went ahead and was drawn. Despite recording seven positive Covid cases, the Blues saw a request for their trip to Wolves rejected and Tuchel fumed at the decision to allow the game - which ended 0-0 - to go ahead on Sunday.

Liverpool

It was confirmed just an hour before kick-off against Newcastle on Thursday night that Fabinho, Curtis Jones and Virgil van Dijk were all out having tested positive for Covid. Midfielder Thiago also tested positive for Covid before Sunday's trip to Spurs and Jurgen Klopp said it is 'not possible' for the Reds to continue playing if more players fall ill.