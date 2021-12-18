Versiti Blood Drive @ Downtown Armory this Monday – Appointments Recommended

As Oklahomans celebrate the holidays and end 2021, Oklahoma Blood Institute “triple dog dares you” to give blood! Those who accept the challenge will receive their choice between two, movie-themed long sleeve t-shirts. The navy-blue designs are one of a kind and inspired by the holiday favorites, A Christmas Story and Home Alone. Join Haskell County Community for a blood drive with Oklahoma Blood Institute from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at the First Assembly of God Gym in Stigler. Donors will also receive a free COVID-19 antibody test while supplies last. “Oklahomans have continued to demonstrate the Oklahoma Standard and ensure that the local blood supply is able to meet the demand of local patient,” said John Armitage, M.D., president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “This year, we continued to face unprecedented challenges and obstacles. As we enter the holiday season, we encourage you to take just an hour out of your busy schedule to give the precious gift of life—and offer families hope, healing and comfort this holiday season.” Oklahoma Blood Institute is the local, non-profit blood supplier, supporting the inventory for patients in more than 160 hospitals, medical facilities and air ambulances statewide. Blood donation typically takes only about an hour, and one donation saves up to three lives. Appointments can be made by calling 1-877-340-8777 or visiting obi.org. More information on Oklahoma Blood Institute can be found at obi.org. *16-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission; 17-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds; 18+ year olds must weigh at least 110 pounds. Photo ID required. Donors ages 16 or 17-years old need parental consent to be screened for COVID-19 antibodies and are not eligible to donate convalescent plasma. This test has not been FDA cleared or approved. It has been authorized by the FDA under an EUA (Emergency Use Authorization) for use by authorized laboratories. The test has been authorized only for the detection of the IgG antibody against SARS-CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens. Blood drives will be managed according to CDC safety recommendations. Test results will be made available post-donation.

STIGLER, OK ・ 13 DAYS AGO