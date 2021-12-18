ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Versiti Blood Drive @ Downtown Armory this Monday – Appointments Recommended

whitewaterbanner.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVersiti is the primary blood supplier for Southeastern...

whitewaterbanner.com

WDAM-TV

Vitalant to host blood drive amid Mississippi blood shortage

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Vitalant is hosting a ‘Gift Giving Blood Drive’ at Turtle Creek Mall in Hattiesburg on Tuesday, Dec. 21, from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Donor Recruitment Representative Sara Dyess said donations drop in December creating a critical blood shortage. “It is the season...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Greenfield Daily Reporter

Blood drives in Fortville, McCordsville

FORTVILLE — A Vernon Township community blood drive will be from 2 to 6:30 p.m. today, (Tuesday, Dec. 14). A Bloodmobile will be located a 600 Vitality Drive, Fortville. Another blood drive will also be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, at McCordsville United Methodist Church, 6247 W. Broadway St., McCordsville.
FORTVILLE, IN
stevenspoint.news

Blood Drives in Wisconsin Rapids December 21 and 27

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – It only takes an hour. That’s how little time it takes to potentially save someone’s life by donating blood. Blood supplies remain very low; so please consider being a blood donor. Blood drives will be held in the former East Junior High School music...
WISCONSIN STATE
L'Observateur

Give the gift of life by attending LaPlace blood drives

LAPLACE — The Blood Center is asking St. John the Baptist Parish residents to donate and give the most precious gift ever – the gift of life!. Walmart – Laplace – bloodmobile – 2-6pm – 12/22/21. Winn Dixie – Laplace – bloodmobile – 1-5pm...
LAPLACE, LA
State
Wisconsin State
WOWT

Holiday blood drive in Omaha metro pushes for donations

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Cheryl Bojanski doesn’t need a special reason to donate blood. She sees the need, holiday season or not. “People should just be willing to do it. It doesn’t hurt, it’s not difficult, it’s not time consuming, it’s really easy,” said Bojanski.
OMAHA, NE
erienewsnow.com

Community Blood Bank Hosts Blood Drive to Boost Supply Levels

Community Blood Bank is holding a blood drive Thursday at AHN Saint Vincent until 3:30 p.m. Appointments are encouraged to limit the wait time. Walk-ins are welcome, too. "It really is more critical right now for us to see donors in the door," said Erin Tighe, community relations specialist for the Community Blood Bank. "We're closed a couple of extra days just for the holidays on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve. That means we need to see the same amount of donors dressed in less days. Anything we can do leading up to the holidays so that it's not a mad rush at the end of the year will help."
NORTH EAST, PA
brproud.com

Ascension Parish Library, LifeShare Blood Center to have mobile blood drive Monday

GONZALES, La (BRPROUD) – Ascension Parish Library in Gonzales will hold a blood drive on Monday, Dec. 20. LifeShare Blood Center will open to donors at 9 a.m. on Monday and close at 1 p.m. The library is located at 708 S. Irma Boulevard in Gonzales, La. Register for an appointment here. The first 10 donors will receive a 10 dollar Amazon gift card.
GONZALES, LA
#Blood#Fort Hospitals
downbeach.com

Staffing shortage results in cancellation of blood Drive

VENTNOR – A staffing shortage has resulted in the cancellation of a planned American Red Cross Blood Drive at the Ventnor VFW Post home. VENTNOR – What better Christmas gift to give this holiday season than the gift of lifesaving blood, which is always needed and always in short supply.
VENTNOR CITY, NJ
nwestiowa.com

Blood drive to be Dec. 15 in Rock Valley

ROCK VALLEY—LifeServe Blood Center of Sioux City will hold a blood drive 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, at Faith Reformed Church in Rock Valley. Appointments are required by visiting lifeservebloodcenter.org or calling 1-800-287-4903.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
stiglernews.com

Blood drive in Stigler Tuesday, Dec. 14

As Oklahomans celebrate the holidays and end 2021, Oklahoma Blood Institute “triple dog dares you” to give blood! Those who accept the challenge will receive their choice between two, movie-themed long sleeve t-shirts. The navy-blue designs are one of a kind and inspired by the holiday favorites, A Christmas Story and Home Alone. Join Haskell County Community for a blood drive with Oklahoma Blood Institute from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at the First Assembly of God Gym in Stigler. Donors will also receive a free COVID-19 antibody test while supplies last. “Oklahomans have continued to demonstrate the Oklahoma Standard and ensure that the local blood supply is able to meet the demand of local patient,” said John Armitage, M.D., president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “This year, we continued to face unprecedented challenges and obstacles. As we enter the holiday season, we encourage you to take just an hour out of your busy schedule to give the precious gift of life—and offer families hope, healing and comfort this holiday season.” Oklahoma Blood Institute is the local, non-profit blood supplier, supporting the inventory for patients in more than 160 hospitals, medical facilities and air ambulances statewide.   Blood donation typically takes only about an hour, and one donation saves up to three lives. Appointments can be made by calling 1-877-340-8777 or visiting obi.org. More information on Oklahoma Blood Institute can be found at obi.org. *16-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission; 17-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds; 18+ year olds must weigh at least 110 pounds. Photo ID required. Donors ages 16 or 17-years old need parental consent to be screened for COVID-19 antibodies and are not eligible to donate convalescent plasma. This test has not been FDA cleared or approved. It has been authorized by the FDA under an EUA (Emergency Use Authorization) for use by authorized laboratories. The test has been authorized only for the detection of the IgG antibody against SARS-CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens. Blood drives will be managed according to CDC safety recommendations. Test results will be made available post-donation.
STIGLER, OK
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
WIFR

‘Battle of the Badges’ blood drive for RRVBC

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Fire department or police department - which badge do you support?. The Rock River Valley Blood Center (RRVBC), South Beloit Fire Department and South Beloit Police Department are hosting a holiday-themed “Battle of the Badges” blood drive. The first 75 donors will receive a Battle of the Badges t-shirt.
ROCKFORD, IL
WJTV.com

City of Ellisville to host blood drive on Dec. 20

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Ellisville will partner with blood service provider, Vitalant, to host a blood drive on Monday, December 20. The drive will be held in front of Ellisville City Hall on the Vitalant BloodMobile from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Neighbors are strongly encouraged to donate as Mississippi faces a blood supply shortage.
ELLISVILLE, MS
Garden City News

Another successful Bobby Menges Memorial Blood Drive

Once again, Garden City came together for a good cause! The Bobby Menges Memorial Blood Drive at the Stewart Manor County Club was a big success, collecting 80 pints of blood. This was the 21st blood drive (originally called the Menges Brothers Blood Drive, begun by Bobby and Jake Menges in 2012), and to date the drives have collected 1,153 units of blood, potentially saving almost 3,500 lives.
GARDEN CITY, NY
thebengilpost.com

Litchfield hospital to host blood drive on Dec. 21

What better way to celebrate the season of giving than by giving the gift of life? ImpactLife and HSHS St. Francis Hospital suggest making donating blood a new holiday tradition and are asking all eligible donors to make an appointment for blood donation to help support the local blood supply.
LITCHFIELD, IL
KOMO News

Donate Blood in the KOMO Blood Drive 2022

You can help save lives here in Washington. There’s an urgent need for blood donations right now. Bloodworks Northwest and KOMO 4 ask you to make an appointment to donate. Plug in your zip code to find a drive or donation center near you. You can make a financial...
peachtree-city.org

Red Cross Blood Drive @ Library

The Peachtree City Library will hosting a Red Cross Blood Drive on Friday, December 17th. Walk-ins are welcome. Use sponsor code: PTClibrary to make an appointment. This event will be held in the Floy Farr Room. Please use lower entrance to the library.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA

