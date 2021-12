The Dodgers couldn’t run it back as the last team standing this year, but the club did lead all of baseball in at least one envious area. They spent all of the money. That’s, of course, technically inaccurate, but LA was MLB’s top spender in 2021 ultimately spending $262 million in payroll for the season. And with that came the penalties. Moreover, for exceeding the competitive balance threshold which was set at $210 million for 2021, the Dodgers were hit with $32.65 million in tax fees. This figure comes via the Associated Press.

