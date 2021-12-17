ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
THE EXPANSE: Wes Chatham & Nadine Nicole Talk Amos, Peaches, and the Future of the Series

By Will Perkins
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat Shelf Editor-in-Chief Will Perkins sits down with The Expanse stars Wes Chatham and Nadine Nicole talk about the dynamic between Amos and Clarissa “Peaches” Mao in season six, the evolution of Amos over the course of the series, what it means...

Eurogamer.net

The Expanse: A Telltale Series is a prequel to the TV series

The Expanse: A Telltale Series is a prequel to the popular sci-fi TV series, it was announced at The Game Awards. It's a co-development between Telltale and Deck Nine, the studio behind this year's Life Is Strange: True Colors. The Expanse: A Telltale Series features Camina Drummer as the main...
Tell-Tale TV

The Expanse’s Steven Strait and Wes Chatham Take Center Stage at C2E2 2021

On December 10, 2021, The Expanse premiered its 6th and final season. Suiting enough, that was the same day that Steven Strait and Wes Chatham graced their fans with their presence at the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo. While there, the stars informed their fans of the blessings, hardships, and...
ComicBook

MacGruber Newcomers Talk Joining the Series' Absurdity for Peacock

One of the most exciting elements about Peacock's upcoming MacGruber series is that it features original stars like Will Forte, Ryan Phillippe, and Kristen Wiig all returning to reprise their roles from the film, though the series has also managed to spice things up by adding impressive actors to the ensemble, such as Laurence Fishburne and Billy Zane. While veterans of the narrative knew exactly what they were getting into for their returns to the series, newcomers had a bit of an adjustment period, detailing the challenges of remaining relatively stoic in the absurd narrative. MacGruber premieres on Peacock on December 16th.
BGM Episode 143: Everything Is Free

Who knew Cartagena had so many Americans! One of them is Brian Jordan Alvarez, who writes, directs and stars in a sexy comedy in which he is constantly under threat of being beaten to death by his best friend. How funny is that, we ask you? Join Bil and Daniel as they discuss.
player.one

The Expanse: A Telltale Series Coming Soon to PC and Consoles

There’s a new reason for sci-fi fans to be happy. A video game based on The Expanse is being developed by Telltale in partnership with Deck Nine and Alcon Interactive. Titled The Expanse: A Telltale Series, it’s going to be a story-driven and interactive game. The game is...
Neowin

The Expanse: A Telltale Series announced featuring Camina Drummer

It may be that Telltale's first new game launch after coming back from the dead will be based on The Expanse. Announced during The Game Awards 2021 show, The Expanse: A Telltale Series is incoming as a joint project between Telltale and Deck Nine, the studio behind Life Is Strange: True Colors. Catch the teaser trailer here (age restricted).
Variety

New Looks at ‘Westworld,’ ‘House of the Dragon’ and ‘Barry’ Unveiled in HBO Max 2022 Sizzle Reel

HBO Max has revealed some new looks at a mountain of TV shows coming in 2022 in a new sizzle reel. Some of the shows included in the short video include the “Game of Thrones” spinoff “House of the Dragon,” the “Suicide Squad” spinoff “Peacemaker,” Season 4 of “Westworld,” Season 3 of “Barry,” Season 2 of “The Flight Attendant,” Season 2 of “Euphoria,” the “Harry Potter” reunion special and much more. Due to production delays during the COVID-19 pandemic, fans haven’t seen some of these shows in years. No release dates are given, but HBO Max promises that the titles will hit...
digitalspy.com

Ghosts future revealed by BBC beyond series 3

Ghosts is officially returning for another haunting series, with the BBC confirming that the comedy show will be back for series 4. Ghosts, which made its debut in 2019, follows married couple Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) and Mike Cooper (Kiell Smith-Bynoe), who inherit the impressive but crumbling Button House from a distant relative of Alison's. The couple decide to move into the house and turn it into a luxury hotel – but the plan hits a snag when the house's collection of ghosts from across the ages decide that they aren't so keen on the idea.
cogconnected.com

The Expanse: A Telltale Series Revealed at The Game Awards

The Expanse Explores New Territory With a Video Game Installment. Until today, The Expanse was “just” a popular television and book series. Telltale Games is making their own version of The Expanse’s world in their signature gaming style, in partnership with Deck Nine. Revealing the title during 2021’s Game Awards, the trailer shows off just how dark things can get.
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
Vulture

Shang-Chi ‘Flopped So Hard’ They Got a Sequel

So Shang-Chi’s sticking around. Per Deadline, Disney has confirmed that there will be a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, with Destin Daniel Cretton returning to write and direct it. And that’s not Cretton’s only upcoming project with Marvel. The filmmaker from Maui is currently working on a new MCU series for Disney+, and he’s signed an exclusive multi-year deal to develop TV projects for Disney’s Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective. “Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a statement. “We had a fantastic time working together on the film and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney+, so we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can’t wait to get started.”
arcamax.com

Movie review: 'Being the Ricardos' shows no love for Lucy

Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos” opens with confusion and ends with a fizzle, two appropriate bookends for this messy biopic about Lucille Ball that never lands on exactly what it is that it wants to say about the legendary TV woman, and her famous TV marriage. Folks have already looked askance at star Nicole Kidman in a mask of frozen-looking makeup, playing the famously expressive Lucy, and at Javier Bardem taking on the role of the sleek Cuban bandleader Desi Arnaz, but the acting is not the problem, not by a long shot. In fact, the actors are the best part of this otherwise poorly executed film, which actively works against whatever insights it may have wanted to impart about Lucy, Desi and their influential TV show.
The Independent

Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage on falling in love in his twenties: ‘I was a self-saboteur’

Peter Dinklage has said he was a “self-saboteur” when it came to falling in love in his twenties. In an interview with The New York Times published on Wednesday (22 December), the actor discussed his forthcoming film Cyrano, the backlash over the finale of Game of Thrones, and his relationships when he was younger. Dinklage said he was “in love with the idea of love” during those years. He added that “there’s a Wuthering Heights quality to love when one is younger and Romeo and Juliet wasn’t written for 40-year-olds.” The four-time Emmy winner, who played Tyrion Lannister during...
Inside the Magic

Marvel Actress Reveals Why She Passed on Returning to the MCU

Marvel fans may be getting lucky with some of their favorite characters from Netflix’s Defenders series returning in the Marvel Cinematic Universe this year. While nothing has been confirmed yet, Charlie Cox is rumored to reprise his role as Matt Murdock AKA Daredevil in Spider-Man: No Way Home (December 17, 2021), and Vincent D’Onofrio may pop up in Hawkeye on Disney+ as Wilson Fisk AKA Kingpin.
Deadline

‘1883’: ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Sets Paramount+ Premiere Record, Draws 4.9 Million Viewers On Paramount Network

The Sunday premiere of the Yellowstone prequel, 1883, set a new record as Paramount+ most watched original series premiere, more than doubling the previous viewership record across the service’s owned and operated platforms, with additional third party reporting still to come, the ViacomCBS streaming platform said without providing any ratings data. Supporting the company’s claim for 1883‘s big debut on Paramount+ over the first 24 hours of release is the delivery of the premiere’s airing behind Yellowstone on Paramount Network. The promotional linear telecast drew strong 4.9 million total viewers in Live+Same Day, according to Nielsen, making it the biggest new...
